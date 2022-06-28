Invitation to Alfa Laval's second-quarter conference call

LUND, Sweden, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release second-quarter earnings on July 20th at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 10.00 am CET.

The telephone conference is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde. Please join the event conference 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Participant Passcode: 448614

Location Purpose Phone Type Phone Number Denmark Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone 80 88 98 14 Denmark, Copenhagen Dial-in Local +45 35 15 81 82 Germany Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone 0800 724 5372 Germany, Frankfurt Dial-in Local +49 (0)69 22222 5195 Germany, Munich Dial-in Local +49 (0)89 2030 31236 Sweden Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone 0200 898 697 Sweden, Stockholm Dial-in Local +46 (0)8 5664 2754 United Kingdom Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone 0800 279 6894 United Kingdom, Local Dial-in Local +44 (0)330 165 3641

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe

Phone: +46 46 36 65 26

Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

