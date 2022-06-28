Gotion High-Tech intends to invest in a production base in Europe with an annual production capacity of 18GWh

The Göttingen base of Gotion High-Tech Co Ltd. (Gotion High-tech") is expected to reach the goal of annual production capacity of 6GWh and 12GWh in two phases respectively, thereby enabling the production of Gotion's battery in Europe .

GenDome, the first portable energy storage brand for overseas markets, was launched at the Göttingen base, and it is intended to be produced locally in Göttingen.

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 June, Gotion High-Tech held the 5th New Energy Economic Forum and the Opening Ceremony of Gotion Germany at its Göttingen base. It is noted that the Göttingen base, as the first battery production and business operation base of Gotion in Europe, is expected to start the transformation by the end of this year. Chairman Li Zhen said that Gotion perfectly combined China's advanced battery technology with Germany's advanced process engineering, thereby enabling the production of Gotion's battery in Europe. At the ceremony, Gotion High-Tech also released GenDome, its first portable energy storage product for overseas markets and Gendock 3000, its first portable mobile energy storage product at the same time.

Wu Ken, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Germany, Stephan Weil, Premier of lower Saxony, Germany, Petra Broistedt, Mayor of Göttingen, Luo Yunfeng, Mayor of Hefei Municipal People's Government, and Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion High-Tech, participated in and witnessed the ceremony.

Göttingen base with annual production capacity of 6GWh in the first phase is expected to start transformation by the end of this year

It is noted that the Göttingen base covers a site area of approximately 174,000 sq.m., and has an existing gross floor area of approximately 40,000 sq.m.. According to the plan, the project will be constructed in two phases, namely the brownfield plant and the greenfield plant, with an annual production target of 6GWh and 12GWh, respectively. The first phase of the brownfield plant transformation is expected to be officially launched by the end of 2022, and the first production line with an annual capacity of 3.5GWh will be officially put into operation in September 2023. It is expected that the annual production capacity target of 18GWh will be achieved after the brownfield and greenfield plants of the base are fully put into operation.

Dr. Ahmet Toptas, Head of Göttingen Factory of Gotion Germany, introduced that: the Göttingen base will be product-oriented with the ultimate goal of achieving carbon neutrality, as well as will build a local product research and development team in Europe.

Combined with the development and technology orientation of the new energy market in Europe, the base will research and develop new energy battery products that cater to the local European market, and carry out the production of bus batteries, automotive batteries, energy storage batteries, mobile charging and other series of products. In the future, it intends to cover customers in sectors of energy storage, commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. "With the advanced lithium iron phosphate battery cell technology of Gotion High-Tech, together with experienced German employees, strict quality control and high quality requirements of Europe, we intend to cover customers in sectors of energy storage, commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles in the future, so as to meet the demand of the new energy market in Europe and help Gotion High-Tech accelerate the expansion of overseas markets."

The first portable energy storage product for overseas markets will be manufactured locally in Göttingen

After releasing the semi-solid battery and the first smart mobile energy storage charging pile in May, Gotion High-Tech continuously launched more new battery products. At the opening ceremony, the Göttingen base released GenDome, the first portable energy storage product for overseas markets, and Gendock 3000, the first large-capacity portable mobile energy storage product, which can convert solar energy and wind energy into electricity; it not only helps customers manage the use of household energy and meet the daily needs of household and outdoor users, but also meets 99% of customers' power needs, and effectively reduces energy bills. The household energy storage product includes three different models, which are developed and manufactured by the international business team of Gotion High-Tech. In the future, it will mainly target the European market. In the later stage, the product will be manufactured locally at the Göttingen base.

On the day of the opening ceremony, the 5th New Energy Economic Forum jointly organized by Gotion High-Tech, Committee of 100, Technical University of Braunschweig, Göttingen mbH ("GWG"), Die Chinesische Handelskammer in Deutschland ("CHKD") and the School of Automobile of Tongji University was successfully held at the Göttingen base. The forum focused on topics such as China-Europe economic relations, energy revolution, low-carbon transition and new energy market, and attracted senior executives of many famous enterprises in the new energy industry, university professors, scholars and relevant economic and political officers attended the forum.

Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion High-Tech said: With Chinese technology and German process engineering, we achieve the production of Gotion's battery in Europe"

Li Chen, President of International Business of Gotion High-Tech, introduced in the closing speech that Gotion High-Tech is a global company that provides energy solutions for suppliers, customers and other partners at home and abroad. "We not only focus on the development and promotion of new energy battery products, but also strive to develop ToC business at the same time."

According to Li Chen, since May 2022, Gotion high-tech has successively released its first self-developed E-PLUS smart mobile energy storage charging pile for ordinary consumers and Gendome portable energy storage product for the overseas market. In 2025, Gotion High-Tech's global production capacity is planned to reach 300GWh, of which overseas production capacity is planned to be 100GWh.

Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion High-Tech, said in his speech that today we have started the application research and development and product manufacturing of Gotion Battery in Germany and Europe. The Göttingen base of Gotion will gradually transform from the production of automotive parts in previous years to the manufacturing of battery application products, which is a difficult but promising process. In this process, we must protect the existing corporate culture, proactively participate in the development of Göttingen, and accelerate the pace of product transformation. "We will combine China's advanced battery technology with Germany's advanced process engineering to create more excellent products and contribute to society, so as to promote the progress and development of the new energy industry."

