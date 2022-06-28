American College of Education, Transcultural Nursing Society partnership provides discounted tuition for nurses, health care professionals

TCNS members are eligible for tuition grant

INDIANAPOLIS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education (ACE) and the Transcultural Nursing Society (TCNS) have partnered to offer current and retired TCNS members discounted tuition rates at the online college.

American College of Education (PRNewswire)

The partnership provides nurses and health care professionals with up to $1,000 off tuition, empowering affordable and quality career opportunities in a growing field.

"Our institution is committed to supporting deserving and ambitious health care professionals," said the president of ACE, Dr. Shawntel Landry. "Partnering with TCNS will further advance both organizations' goals that are focused on career advancement and more."

Dr. Gayle Russell, president of the TCNS Board of Trustees, said: "The Transcultural Nursing Society is excited to partner with ACE as we share a mission to build the nursing and health care profession through education," and that includes "partnerships that further culturally competent and congruent healthcare for all people."

"We are pleased to have ACE join us and offer our members affordable, cost-saving opportunities. We can't wait to see the great things this relationship does for healthcare across the globe," she said.

TCNS, based in Michigan, is a nonprofit, international membership organization.

Under the partnership grant program, TCNS members can take advantage of the following tuition reduction amounts: $1,000 off RN to MSN, Ed.D. and Ed.S.;$500 off M.Ed., M.A. and M.S.; $500 off some bachelor's-completion programs (excluding RN to BSN); and $250 off certificate and micro-credentials ($250).

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, health care and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Transcultural Nursing Society

The Transcultural Nursing Society (TCNS) mission is to enhance the quality of culturally congruent, competent, and equitable care that results in improved health and well-being for people worldwide.

Media contact:

Catherine Masri

catherine.masri@hkstrategies.com

214-886-5870

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Education