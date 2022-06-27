Velocity to Showcase its Popular Managed Services for Hotel Networks at Annual HITEC Trade Show

Leading brands are leveraging Velocity's Free-to-Guest TV, Managed Guest WiFi, V-CAST™ TV services and more to manage their sprawling multi-site networks and control IT costs

HOLLAND, Ohio, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company, one of the nation's most rapidly growing providers of managed services to hotel networks will be displaying its unique hotel service offerings as a Bronze Sponsor of HITEC this year.

In addition to its subject matter experts, a number of Velocity's executive team will be in attendance at Booth #2531 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from June 27-30 to meet with customers, prospects, and media.

Velocity provides a one-stop shop for hotels seeking outsourced network management expertise to control their multi-location, geographically dispersed networks that can number into the several hundreds. Velocity can deliver these end-to-end management services by leveraging 13 redundant data centers and 5,500+ certified technicians across the nation, along with 450 carrier agreements supporting its status as a CLEC in all 50 states.

In addition to a full portfolio of managed services for IT networks, Velocity also offers Digital Signage, Digital/Mobile Advertising solutions, and related services to hotels. Velocity was featured last week in Enterprise Networking magazine as a Top 10 network management provider for 2022.

"As we have grown over the past 10 years, Velocity has become a 'go-to' provider for those companies who have a 'network of networks' ranging in size from 25 or so up to 700 networks and more," said Mark Walker, President and COO of Velocity. "These types of large, dispersed networks present significant and unique management requirements for companies who may not have the IT resources readily available to properly manage them. That's where Velocity steps in to manage those networks and their unique Internet of Things to improve QoS and squeeze out cost savings."

One of Velocity's more valuable service offerings is TEM, or Technology Expense Management, which Velocity offers for no charge and can guarantee cost savings. TEM is a process for pro-actively managing wireless, voice, and data with a goal towards eliminating duplicative telecom costs across networks, reducing risk and otherwise cutting telecom costs.

Partnering with another TEM software provider, Velocity can cut overall network infrastructure costs 10-20% or more, with no risk or up-front cost to the customer. Velocity's portfolio of managed services also include managed network and data services; voice services and solutions; call center services; on-site technician services; repair depot services; back office support; project management and media solutions; digital signage; media solutions; and more.

ABOUT VELOCITY MSC

Velocity delivers customized IT managed services such as IT support, network management, voice and data connectivity, multinational data networking, on-site repairs and service, field project rollouts and implementations, free-to-guest TV and Wi-Fi solutions, digital signage and DOOH media solutions, and more in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 550 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

