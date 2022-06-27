SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Radius Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RDUS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $ 10.00 per share plus a Contingent Value Right (CVR) of $1.00 per share payable upon TYMLOS® net sales reaching $300 million during any consecutive 12-month period prior to December 31, 2025. The transaction is valued at approximately $890 million.

If you own Radius Health shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rdus

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Radius Health's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $10.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Radius Health's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.

