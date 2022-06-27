Prose Technologies Showcases Presence in North America After Spinoff from Rosenberger Group

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prose Technologies, a leader in wireless antenna and coverage solutions, announced leadership and focus for the North American market with the appointment of Jim Nevelle as president and a concentration on its manufacturing in the U.S.

Jim Nevelle, president, North America, Prose (PRNewswire)

"I am excited to be leading this new organization that unlocks the potential for our customers in this market."

In January 2022, the Rosenberger Group announced the spinoff of its base station antenna, microwave antenna, indoor and outdoor coverage solutions, Open RAN sub-systems and related services business to create a new, private company called Prose. Jim Nevelle was selected to lead the business in North America to continue offering market-leading technologies to the U.S. market.

"With Jim leading Prose in North America, we can continue to offer operators and service providers leading wireless technologies for their 5G deployments," said Aili Liu, president, Prose Technologies, Global. "We believe that Prose is uniquely positioned to serve its global customers with more than 3,500 employees, 3 manufacturing locations, including 1 in the U.S., and 4 R&D centers worldwide."

The Prose manufacturing facility located in New Jersey supports the production of Prose's 4G and 5G antennas. Expansion plans are already being considered due to the high interest of domestic manufacturing and logistical support.

"With our manufacturing in the U.S., we will be able to assist our customers as they rapidly deploy their 5G networks," said Jim Nevelle, president of Prose Technologies, North America. "I am excited to be leading this new organization that brings together the best wireless technology solutions and industry leadership from Rosenberger, and unlocks the potential for our customers in this market."

About Prose Technologies

Prose discovers, designs and builds technologies that enable networks around the world to connect people to their families, their work and everything in between. From our antenna technologies, open RAN innovations, inbuilding solutions, and full cell site offerings, we help people to connect to their everyday. Find out more at www.ProseTechnologies.com.

Prose logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prose