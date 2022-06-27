AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2022.

AB Global High Income Fund




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.67 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28


1.13 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.69 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.65 %

5) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.63 %

6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29


0.55 %

7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28


0.54 %

8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30


0.53 %

9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29


0.52 %

10) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28


0.48 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


6.69 %

Energy


6.17 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


5.74 %

Basic


3.43 %

Services


3.25 %

Communications - Telecommunications


3.16 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.02 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.71 %

Capital Goods


2.67 %

Technology


2.66 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.52 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.71 %

Transportation - Services


0.65 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.33 %

Other Industrial


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


46.01 %

Credit Default Swaps


21.16 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.00 %

Finance


1.78 %

REITs


1.31 %

Insurance


0.69 %

Other Finance


0.52 %

Brokerage


0.42 %

SUBTOTAL


6.72 %

Utility



Electric


1.12 %

Other Utility


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


1.31 %

SUBTOTAL


75.20 %

Interest Rate Futures


14.82 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


2.86 %

Insurance


1.47 %

Finance


0.66 %

REITs


0.34 %

Brokerage


0.12 %

Other Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.47 %

Industrial



Energy


0.81 %

Basic


0.74 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.71 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.48 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.44 %

Communications - Media


0.33 %

Capital Goods


0.26 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.23 %

Technology


0.20 %

Other Industrial


0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.15 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.11 %

Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


4.67 %

Utility



Electric


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


10.21 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


4.72 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.44 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.39 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.36 %

SUBTOTAL


5.91 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.56 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.15 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.73 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.36 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.74 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.73 %

Energy


0.67 %

Capital Goods


0.43 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.29 %

Technology


0.19 %

Communications - Media


0.10 %

Services


0.07 %

Transportation - Services


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


4.65 %

Utility



Electric


0.53 %

SUBTOTAL


0.53 %

Financial Institutions



REITs


0.24 %

Banking


0.06 %

Insurance


0.04 %

Finance


0.02 %

Other Finance


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.37 %

SUBTOTAL


5.55 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


4.93 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.26 %

SUBTOTAL


5.19 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology


0.87 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.76 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.67 %

Capital Goods


0.53 %

Energy


0.44 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.34 %

Other Industrial


0.31 %

Communications - Media


0.23 %

Services


0.17 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.08 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


4.58 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.27 %

Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


0.29 %

Utility



Electric


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


5.05 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


4.35 %

SUBTOTAL


4.35 %

Global Governments


3.49 %

Common Stocks


1.61 %

Total Return Swaps


1.51 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.96 %

SUBTOTAL


0.96 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.47 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.24 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.20 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate


0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


0.15 %

Warrants


0.06 %

Put Options Written


-0.03 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


-0.09 %

SUBTOTAL


-0.09 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.47 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash


2.87 %

Funds and Investment Trusts


1.30 %

U.S. Treasury Bills


0.10 %

SUBTOTAL


4.27 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-14.86 %

Swap Offsets


-29.52 %

SUBTOTAL


-44.38 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


70.98 %

United Kingdom


3.47 %

Canada


1.97 %

France


1.74 %

Luxembourg


1.62 %

Brazil


1.55 %

Mexico


1.21 %

Spain


0.99 %

Germany


0.98 %

Nigeria


0.76 %

Italy


0.69 %

India


0.66 %

Switzerland


0.66 %

Bahrain


0.65 %

Dominican Republic


0.63 %

Australia


0.59 %

Colombia


0.57 %

Israel


0.49 %

China


0.48 %

Cote D'Ivoire


0.44 %

Argentina


0.43 %

Finland


0.43 %

Netherlands


0.43 %

Sweden


0.42 %

Hong Kong


0.39 %

Macau


0.39 %

Oman


0.37 %

Angola


0.33 %

Ghana


0.33 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.32 %

Peru


0.32 %

Senegal


0.29 %

Egypt


0.28 %

Indonesia


0.27 %

Ukraine


0.27 %

Zambia


0.27 %

Gabon


0.23 %

Jamaica


0.23 %

South Africa


0.22 %

Ecuador


0.19 %

Ireland


0.17 %

Denmark


0.15 %

El Salvador


0.15 %

Japan


0.13 %

Turkey


0.12 %

Guatemala


0.08 %

Venezuela


0.07 %

Chile


0.05 %

Bermuda


0.04 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Panama


0.04 %

Morocco


0.03 %

Belgium


0.02 %

Cayman Islands


0.02 %

Czech Republic


0.02 %

Norway


0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


1.31 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


100.08 %

Canadian Dollar


0.11 %

Norwegian Krone


0.02 %

Argentine Peso


0.01 %

Australian Dollar


0.01 %

Japanese Yen


0.01 %

Mexican Peso


0.01 %

Singapore Dollar


0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


-0.01 %

Pound Sterling


-0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar


-0.01 %

Polish Zloty


-0.01 %

Swedish Krona


-0.01 %

Euro


-0.08 %

Colombian Peso


-0.13 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


5.93 %

AA


0.11 %

A


1.24 %

BBB


12.79 %

BB


38.96 %

B


23.69 %

CCC


8.95 %

CC


0.16 %

C


0.12 %

D


0.11 %

Not Rated


4.41 %

Short Term Investments


1.40 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.47 %

N/A


2.60 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


4.72 %

1 To 5 Years


40.16 %

5 To 10 Years


44.49 %

10 To 20 Years


4.59 %

20 To 30 Years


2.72 %

More than 30 Years


1.65 %

Other


1.67 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.19 %

Average Bond Price:


92.17

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


28.58 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


28.58 %

Average Maturity:


    6.48 Years

Effective Duration:


    4.76 Years

Total Net Assets:


$978.51 Million

Net Asset Value:


$11.35

Total Number of Holdings:


1,612

Portfolio Turnover:


40.00 %




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.






The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301576130.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.