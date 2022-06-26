CLEVELAND.COM AND THE PLAIN DEALER NAMES MIM SOFTWARE, INC A WINNER OF THE NORTHEAST OHIO TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software, Inc has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC . The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3000 centers worldwide, with more than 500 of those centers located outside of the United States. MIM Software is used in 16 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the U.S. News & World Report Hospital Rankings & Ratings.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, and Cardiac Imaging.

To learn more, visit www.mimsoftware.com .

