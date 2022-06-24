Kroger Announces State-of-the-Art Aseptic Milk Line Debut in Ohio

Innovative production line at Tamarack Farms Dairy to be the grocer's first in the Midwest

NEWARK, Ohio, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocer, announced a 35,000 square-foot expansion at Tamarack Farms Dairy to support the implementation of a state-of-the-art aseptic milk line, capable of manufacturing products such as half and half, heavy whipping cream, coffee creamers and Carbmaster™ milk beverage. The new line will allow the facility to support over 150 jobs.

"We are so pleased to see this continued investment in Newark," said Doug Blacksten, Senior Director of Supply Chain and Manufacturing for Kroger. "Kroger is Fresh for Everyone, and that means we are committed to sourcing and manufacturing only the best and freshest products. This cutting-edge innovation at Tamarack Farms Dairy underscores that commitment, improving our ability to offer high-quality dairy products to Kroger customers."

The aseptic milk line is part of Kroger's largescale efforts to deliver long shelf-life high protein drinks, non-dairy and dairy products through modern technology.

Tamarack Farms Dairy, a 20-acre state-of-the-art site, is the largest fluid dairy product producer in the state. The facility serves approximately 160 stores in Ohio and West Virginia and provides products for Kroger's e-commerce channel. Kroger owns and operates dairy-producing facilities across the U.S. and offers customers nationwide a ten-day milk freshness guarantee.

"We are thankful and delighted that The Kroger Company has chosen their Newark Tamarack Farms Dairy production facility as the site for their expansion project, said Newark Mayor Jeff Hall. "Kroger has been a great partner in our community for many years providing good jobs for local employees and superior products for our consumers."

"Kroger's significant investment transforms the Tamarack Farms Dairy into an aseptic processing facility, creating a new market for Ohio's dairy industry," said Tim Derickson, JobsOhio Senior Managing Director of Food and Agribusiness. "The extended shelf-life dairy product that will come from the cutting-edge operations in the Licking County facility will meet growing demand for Kroger's customers nationwide and boost demand for dairy farmers throughout Central Ohio."

"The 70-million-dollar investment strengthens and adds to the stability of the economic development and job market in Newark and Licking County," said Commissioners Rick Black, Tim Bubb and Duane Flowers.

About Kroger

