INDOCHINO Dressed 2022 NBA Draft Picks In Made to Measure Suits

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INDOCHINO, a global leader in made to measure men's suiting and apparel, outfitted several key picks at last night's 2022 NBA draft. INDOCHINO has dressed a number of incoming players over the years, and the brand was excited for this year's draft class to show off their custom suiting in-person, after two years of virtual and scaled-down events.

INDOCHINO dressed six draft picks including Keegan Murray, Mark Williams, Nikola Jovic, Ousmane Dieng, Jeremy Sochan, and Blake Wesley. In the lead-up to last night's draft, these players visited INDOCHINO showrooms to customize their suit fabric, choosing their lapel style, buttons, monograms, and more.

Please see below for the styles the players selected and customized:

Keegan Murray , from the University of Iowa , was chosen as the #4 pick by the Sacramento Kings and opted for INDOCHINO's Herringbone Charcoal Suit , from the, was chosen as the #4 pick by the Sacramento Kings and opted for INDOCHINO's

Mark Williams , standing at 7ft tall, was drafted to the Charlotte Hornets and chose INDOCHINO's Knotting Birdseye Deep Blue Suit , standing at 7ft tall, was drafted to the Charlotte Hornets and chose INDOCHINO's

Nikola Jovic , a Serbian basketball player and one of the top prospects this year, was drafted by the Miami Heat while wearing INDOCHINO's Harrogate Glen Check Midnight Blue , a Serbian basketball player and one of the top prospects this year, was drafted by the Miami Heat while wearing INDOCHINO's

Ousman Dieng , a French basketball player who was traded from the New York Knicks to Oklahoma City Thunder went with INDOCHINO's RJ Solid Red Suit, a bold all-red look , a French basketball player who was traded from the New York Knicks to Oklahoma City Thunder went with INDOCHINO'sa bold all-red look

Jeremy Sochan , a Polish-American player who was drafted to the San Antonio Spurs with the #9 overall pick, chose INDOCHINO's bright Birdseye Lilac suit , a Polish-American player who was drafted to the San Antonio Spurs with the #9 overall pick, chose INDOCHINO's brightsuit

Blake Wesley , from Notre Dame , was drafted to the San Antonio Spurs while wearing INDOCHINO's classic Harrogate Black Suit, which he opted to upgrade into a Tuxedo in the showroom , from, was drafted to the San Antonio Spurs while wearing INDOCHINO's classicwhich he opted to upgrade into a Tuxedo in the showroom

The NBA 2022 draft was held last night, June 23rd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 2022 event marks a return to the draft's normal June date after several postponements were made in past years due to the pandemic. As this was the first year since the pandemic players could sit amongst their family and friends in person, INDOCHINO was honored they could also showcase their personal style with made-to-measure suits from the brand.

"It's a privilege to be able to dress these players and expand INDOCHINO's presence," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "To be able to dress several of this year's NBA draft picks is a privilege for our brand and offers us the opportunity to inspire avid basketball fans to create their own custom apparel."

As with all INDOCHINO garments, each item is customizable and made to measure. Custom suits start at $499 USD, blazers from $289, and shirts from $79. Casual pants are priced at $79. The full availability can be found at: www.indochino.com

