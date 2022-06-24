FREEMAN GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND AWARDS OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

Toronto Venture Stock Exchange: FMAN

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN) (OTCQX: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders") held on June 22, 2022, Shareholders approved the re-election of incumbent directors Paul Matysek, Will Randall, Bassam Moubarak, Simon Marcotte and Victor Cantore.

Freeman Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Freeman Gold Corp.) (PRNewswire)

All other matters put forward before the Shareholders at the meeting for consideration, including the re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors, ratification of both the stock option plan and the restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") of the Company, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2022, and the proposed amendment to the Articles of the Company to implement advance notice provisions, were approved.

Subsequent to the meeting, the incumbent officers were re-appointed, namely Paul Matysek as Executive Chairman, Will Randall as Chief Executive Officer and President, Bassam Moubarak as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Dean Besserer as Vice President, Exploration and Tom Panoulias as Vice President, Corporate Development. In addition, an aggregate of 150,000 restricted share units were awarded, subject to the terms and conditions of the RSU Plan, to the independent directors of the Company.

About the Company and Project

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Project"). The Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land, hosting a near-surface oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43- 101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 oz gold ("Au") at 1.02 grams per tonne ("g/t") in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). See the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Maiden Resource Technical Report for the Lemhi Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021, and signing date of July 30, 2021, as prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and F. Wright Consulting Inc. available under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101.

On Behalf of the Company

William Randall

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to further exploration and the Company's future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freeman Gold Corp.