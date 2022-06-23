United Way Worldwide Appoints Marc Bitzer as Worldwide Board of Trustees Chair

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Way Worldwide (UWW) announced the appointment of Marc Bitzer as the Worldwide Board of Trustees Chair.

Whirlpool Corporation CEO, Chairman, Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees Chair (PRNewswire)

Bitzer has been a key asset to the Worldwide Board since his election in June 2018, serving on the Executive Compensation Committee and Succession Strategy Subcommittee. His contributions over the last four years have been invaluable. As Board Chair, Marc will provide leadership as United Way Worldwide works to elevate equitable solutions around the globe that ensure equal access to financial stability, educational opportunities, and good health through community-driven solutions.

"It is an honor to take on a further leadership role at United Way Worldwide," said Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool Corp. Chairman and CEO. "Whirlpool Corporation is a global company made up of small towns and communities where our employees and customers live and work. I have witnessed United Way's ability to mobilize care in these communities and have a genuine impact on people's lives, especially during these turbulent times, and I look forward to helping the organization continue its important mission."

Bitzer has more than 25 years of experience leading organizations, being named Chief Executive Officer of Whirlpool Corporation in 2017 and elected to Whirlpool Corporation Chairman of the Board in 2019. Bitzer joined Whirlpool Europe in 1999, serving as Vice President from 2009-2013. He served as President of Whirlpool North America, President of U.S. operations, and later was named Vice Chairman, including leadership of North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Before joining Whirlpool Europe, Bitzer worked as Vice President for eight years at the Boston Consulting Group in Munich and Toronto. Bitzer earned his MBA and Doctorate from the St. Gallen Graduate School of Business, Economics, and Law in Switzerland.

