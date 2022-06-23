Select Medical and Inova Health System to Open First Critical Illness Recovery Hospital in Northern Virginia

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation and Inova Health System today announced a joint venture to own and operate the first critical illness recovery hospital in Northern Virginia. The 32-bed specialty hospital will open in the first half of 2023 and be located within Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

"As the patient population requiring specialty care continues to grow in Northern Virginia, we are pleased to form this joint venture with Inova to provide world-class inpatient post-acute services to the region," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of specialty hospitals at Select Medical. "We share in a mission with Inova to provide high quality and safe care that enables patients to heal, recover and return to their community."

Critical illness recovery hospitals (licensed as long-term care hospitals) provide specialty services for chronic, critically ill patients who require extended healing and recovery, but no longer need the intensive care provided in an acute care hospital. Once the new joint venture hospital opens, all five Inova hospitals will have a pathway to seamlessly transition patients to the specialty hospital, expanding Inova's continuum of care and improving long-term patient outcomes.

"Our new relationship with Select Medical allows Inova to fill a market need and provide this much needed service for Northern Virginia patients and families," said J. Stephen Jones, MD, president and chief executive officer of Inova Health System. "This specialized post-acute service is not currently offered in this region, requiring patients to be transferred to facilities in Charlottesville, Richmond, or out of state. I'm thrilled that Inova is continuing to find innovative ways to deliver seamless care for patients."

Select Medical will serve as both the majority owner and managing partner of the new critical illness recovery hospital.

About Inova

Inova is Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider. Its mission is to provide world-class healthcare – every time, every touch – to each person in every community it has the privilege to serve. Inova's 20,000 team members provide more than 2 million patient encounters annually through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes. Inova's five hospitals are consistently recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for excellence in healthcare. Inova is home to Northern Virginia's only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Its hospitals have a total of 1,936 licensed beds. More information and statistics about Inova can be found at www.inova.org .

About Select Medical

Select Medical Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM), is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of March 31, 2022, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,901 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At March 31, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

