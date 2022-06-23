Mullen Coughlin Named Cyber Law Firm of the Year at Advisen Cyber Risk Awards; Jennifer Coughlin Honored as Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year - USA

DEVON, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual "Cyber Risk Awards" presented by Advisen Ltd. in New York, NY, Mullen Coughlin (MC) was voted Cyber Law Firm of the Year; MC received this award in 2017, 2018, and most recently, in 2021. In addition, Mullen Coughlin Co-Founder and Managing Member Jennifer Coughlin was honored as the Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – USA.

The Cyber Law Firm of the Year award recognizes a law firm that has been "unparalleled in its work within the cyber insurance space in 2021." Under the umbrella of cyber insurance, MC counseled organizations in their response and investigation into nearly 4,000 data security incidents in 2021. MC represented over 65 organizations in data privacy and security litigation and provided pre-incident advisory compliance services to over 200 organizations.

"Mullen Coughlin wins nothing, and does not even exist, without the faith and support of our insurance carrier and broker partners. We thank them for this recognition," said CEO John Mullen.

The Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year is awarded to individuals who demonstrate to the entire cyber community "dedication, foresight and leadership" while "enhance[ing] and develop[ing] the treatment of cyber risk through the past year."

Jennifer co-founded Mullen Coughlin in 2016, and as the firm's Managing Member, has steadily led its growth through 2021 and beyond. One of six female equity members of MC, Jennifer continues to develop and implement data privacy and security practices and incident response services industry-wide. As a trusted partner to MC's carrier and broker clients and third-party business partners, Jennifer is often asked to speak at client and industry-wide events due to her exceptional knowledge and insight into the data privacy and security and cyber insurance industries. Since its founding, MC has grown to over 90 attorneys and 120 support staff.

Jennifer remarks, "My recognition as the Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year for the USA is only possible because of the amazing team of attorneys and non-attorneys at Mullen Coughlin, all of whom share a focus and commitment to being the best business partner to the cyber insurance industry. In addition to thanking cyber carriers, brokers and insureds for this award, I applaud and give all kudos to the entire Mullen Coughlin team."

John adds, "Jenn is an industry leader with unrivaled energy, knowledge and connectivity skills. She is terrific example to all. Well done!"

With over 90 attorneys solely practicing data privacy and security law and experience in handling over twenty thousand data privacy and security events on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and in all geographic locations, Mullen Coughlin is uniquely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-incident advisory compliance services; data privacy and security incident response; regulatory investigation defense; and single-plaintiff and class action data privacy litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law .

