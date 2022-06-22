UNIVERSAL INVESTMENT AND ACCELEX PARTNER TO DELIVER NEXT GENERATION ALTERNATIVE INVESTOR SERVICES

PARTNERSHIP PROVIDES CLIENTS WITH ADVANCED DATA SERVICES FOR ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Investment and Accelex have today launched a new initiative to offer an enhanced range of data services to alternative investors. One of Europe's leading fund service platforms and Super ManCos, Universal Investment, has partnered with Accelex, one of the best data acquisition, analytics and reporting providers, to deliver comprehensive portfolio analytics for alternative investments – including detailed underlying asset insights.

Transparency is key for investors, however, unlike highly standardized and automated securities, investments in private equity, infrastructure or renewable energy generate large amounts of unstructured content that requires manual, time-consuming processing. With Accelex, Universal Investment will digitize these processes from document acquisition and tagging, through data extraction, reporting and analytics – all powered by Accelex's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques. As part of this partnership, the firms will also be developing a suite of advanced data services, providing clients with tools to better understand the drivers of alternative investment performance.

"The partnership with Accelex is an important part of our continued drive for innovation. It extends our existing advanced reporting capabilities to alternative investments, enabling us to increase transparency for investors and asset managers on our platform. In addition, Accelex helps us also to further automate processes around alternative investments," remarked Michael Reinhard, CEO at Universal Investment. "Accelex brings proven, scalable capabilities and an outstanding team that we are excited to work with as we now also automate traditionally manual tasks for alternative investments allowing our clients to further improve their investment decisions."

"We are delighted to partner with Universal Investment, deliver our solution and add value to their alternative investor clients," said Franck Vialaron, CEO at Accelex. "This relationship is a huge validation of the work we are doing here at Accelex, the applicability of our platform today and the future functionalities we can build together. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

About Universal Investment

Universal Investment Group is one of Europe's leading fund service platforms and Super ManCos with around EUR 753 billion (USD 785 billion) in assets under administration, about 2,000 mutual and special fund mandates and a workforce of more than 1,000 at locations in Frankfurt am Main, Luxembourg, Dublin and Krakow. Founded in 1968, the company is an independent platform for asset managers as well as institutional investors offering structuring and administration solutions as well as risk management for Securities, Real Estate and Alternative Investments. The companies UI labs, UI Enlyte and CAPinside complement the group's innovative service offering. Universal Investment is a signatory of the UN Principles of Responsible Investment. (as of April 30, 2022).

About Accelex

Accelex provides data acquisition, analytics and reporting solutions for alternative investors and asset servicers, enabling firms to access the full potential of critical investment performance and transaction data. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Accelex solutions automate processes for extraction, analysis and sharing of difficult-to-access unstructured data. Accelex is headquartered in London, with offices in Paris, Luxembourg, New York and Toronto. For more information please visit: www.accelextech.com.

Media contacts:

Universal Investment:

Bernd Obergfell

Head of External Communications

bernd.obergfell@universal-investment.com

Accelex:

Ben Sinden

Marketing Manager

ben@accelextech.com

+44 (0)7964 339482

