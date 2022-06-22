ASSA ABLOY acquires Caldwell

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Caldwell, a manufacturer of fenestration hardware for window manufacturers.

"I am very pleased to welcome Caldwell into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Caldwell is an excellent addition to the Pacific & North East Asia Division and provides complementary growth opportunities. The acquisition will strengthen our position with fenestration manufacturers and I look forward to working with the experienced team to continue Caldwell's successful journey," says Simon Ellis, Executive Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Pacific & North East Asia.

Caldwell was established in 1888 and has some 800 employees.

Sales for 2021 amounted to about MSEK 1,000. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3589665/1595803.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY