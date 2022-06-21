EarthSafe Brings Aquatabs Water Disinfection Solution to America

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives, a leading provider of safer, more sustainable industrial cleaning and disinfection solutions, introduces America to Aquatabs, the world's number one water purification product for emergency preparation and recreation

BRAINTREE, Mass., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last three decades, Aquatabs® has been the leading water disinfection product used by international relief organizations and aid agencies in developing countries with no access to clean drinking water and emergency water treatment during natural disasters. Now EarthSafe®, a company known for pioneering innovative cleaning and disinfecting solutions to solve the world's biggest challenges, brings Aquatabs Water Purification Tablets to the United States.

EarthSafe brings Aquatabs Water Purification Tablets to the U.S. and creates retailer Emergency Kit in preparation for hurricane season. The pre-measured tablets rapidly disinfect small or large quantities of water in only half an hour and kill 99.99% of microorganisms, viruses, and bacteria to prevent cholera, typhoid, dysentery, or other water borne diseases. Aquatabs dissolve clear for great tasting drinking water and are portable for travel, backpacking, hiking, camping, boating, and RVs. (PRNewswire)

Aquatabs provides low-cost water disinfection and safe drinking water for recreational activities or disaster response.

"Our job is help protect public health," said Steve Wilson, EarthSafe CEO. "Every year, communities are devastated by floods, fires, earthquakes, and hurricanes. One of the most crucial necessities in almost any emergency is drinking water. Plus, with summer travel and outdoor activities in full swing, Aquatabs ensures safe drinking water is available whenever and wherever it's needed."

With hurricane season predicted to be higher-than-normal this year, EarthSafe created an Aquatabs Emergency Kit for retailers located in the Gulf and Atlantic Coast states to help communities prepare for oncoming storms. Providers of emergency supplies are also incorporating Aquatabs into go-bags for survivalist groups.

Aquatabs kills 99.99% of microorganisms, viruses, and bacteria to prevent cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and other water borne diseases. The pre-measured tablets rapidly disinfect small or large quantities of water in just 30 minutes after mixing. Aquatabs are used in a range of critical scenarios including water supplies on ships and aircraft, military patrol packs, and even general-purpose disinfection for field hospitals. In agriculture and food production, Aquatabs are used to remove pathogenic microorganisms, such as Salmonella and Escherichia coli (E. coli), as well as fungi, mold, and trace pesticides to ensure produce is safe for consumption.

Beyond large-scale applications, the individually packaged tablets are designed to be highly portable for travel as well as outdoor activities like backpacking, hiking, camping, boating, and RVs. Aquatabs are iodine free, and dissolve clear for great tasting drinking water in only half an hour. Other water purification products often take twice as long, can be cumbersome, costly, or less effective at killing microorganisms. With a five-year shelf life, Aquatabs is the ideal water purifier for adventurers and serious preppers alike.

Rich Prinz, EarthSafeGlobal Vice President of Sales said, "The aim is to provide low-cost water disinfection, whether for recreational activities or disaster response."

Aquatabs is available through distribution partners, at big-box and convenience stores, outdoor and sporting goods retailers, as well as online. To learn more about Aquatabs, contact EarthSafe at info@earthsafeca.com.

About EarthSafe

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives® was founded in 2014 by pioneering serial entrepreneur RJ Valentine and are known as a foremost provider of safer, more sustainable cleaning solutions. In 2016, the company introduced the EvaClean® Infection Prevention System, which leverages advanced electrostatic sprayer technologies and safer chemistries. In 2022, EarthSafe launched a complementary line of industrial-strength cleaning and water purification solutions that also incorporate safer chemistries and smarter technologies. EarthSafe's team is considered a leading authority on healthier approaches to cleaning and disinfection in environmental hygiene and industrial hygiene across all market sectors. Learn more at www.earthsafeca.com.

