Cathay Pacific Airways extends partnership with Sabre to distribute NDC content through the travel technology leader's extensive marketplace

Hong Kong's home carrier to deploy Sabre technology to expand access to more personalized travel experiences and drive new revenue opportunities

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an enhanced relationship with Cathay Pacific Airways, which will give Sabre-connected travel agencies globally the ability to access dynamic New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from Cathay Pacific through the Sabre travel marketplace.

The latest deal gives Sabre extra traction on its NDC roadmap while creating additional modern airline retailing opportunities for Cathay Pacific, and enabling Sabre-connected agencies to shop, book and service Cathay Pacific content to create more personalized trips and experiences for the end traveler. This new agreement follows a signing at the beginning of this year which saw Cathay Pacific select Sabre's Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer solutions to achieve strategic pricing and intelligent offer creation.

"As we move further into recovery, it's vital that we are able to create more differentiated content that is reflective of travelers' wants and needs today and tomorrow," said Cathay Pacific General Manager Sales and Distribution Martin Xu. "Having created that content, we need to make sure that as many travelers as possible have access to it, whether through direct or indirect channels. That's why we're delighted to be joining Sabre's Beyond NDC family at this key moment for the travel industry."

The agreement builds on a busy NDC roadmap Sabre has laid out for the remainder of 2022 to continue to advance its capabilities. It also takes effect as Cathay Pacific resumes flying to more destinations following adjustments to some travel curbs in Hong Kong.

"NDC is more important than ever as the travel industry seeks to capture the tailwinds of recovery, and 2022 is gearing up to be a key year for our NDC efforts," said Kathy Morgan, Vice President, Channel Delivery, Sabre Travel Solutions. "A critical enabler in creating a more dynamic distribution environment where it is easier to adapt to changing marketing conditions, NDC is a win-win-win for the airline, agency and traveler, so we're thrilled to have Cathay Pacific join us as we continue to drive our long-term Beyond NDC retailing and distribution vision forward."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific is the home airline of Hong Kong with over 75 years of history, offering scheduled passenger and cargo services to destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. The Cathay Pacific Group also comprises low-cost airline HK Express and express all-cargo carrier Air Hong Kong, connecting people and cargo around the world. Cathay Pacific is a member of the Swire Group, is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). For more information, please visit www.cathaypacific.com

