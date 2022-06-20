Air Products' Hydrogen for Mobility Global Vice President to Discuss the Benefits of Hydrogen use at Sea Ports at the VerdeXchange VX2022 Marketmakers' Conference in Los Angeles on June 21

Air Products will also Showcase its Hydrogen for Mobility Solutions at the Conference

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE: APD) Eric Guter, Global Vice President – Hydrogen for Mobility, will take part in a panel discussion titled "Hydrogen at the Ports" that will begin at approximately 9:40 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 21 at the VerdeXchange VX2022 Marketmakers' Conference at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Guter will be part of a four-person panel discussing the potential use of clean hydrogen in port operations to fuel ships, trucks, forklifts and other equipment at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Port Complex and the environmental benefits that can be achieved. A series of 30-minute panel discussions on hydrogen will start at 9:10 a.m. PT, with Guter's "Hydrogen at the Ports" session as the second in a series of five panels.

"Ports play a tremendously important role in our economy. More than 40 percent of all goods that are imported into the U.S. come through the Los Angeles/Long Beach Port Complex," said Guter. "By replacing traditional fuels, such as diesel, with hydrogen, a port can significantly reduce the environmental impact of its operations. As the world's largest producer of hydrogen, Air Products has the expertise and experience needed to help the maritime industry speed the energy transition to create a more sustainable future."

In addition to the panel discussion, Air Products will showcase its hydrogen for mobility solutions at its booth on June 20-21 in the conference reception area. Conference attendees are invited to stop by the booth to learn more about Air Products' world-scale clean energy projects underway around the globe and steps the company is taking to speed the energy transition.

Hydrogen is an important option for sustainable transportation and hydrogen fuel cells are gaining momentum as the technology of choice in heavy-duty applications due to the duty-cycles, especially in extreme climate conditions. Hydrogen as a transportation fuel most closely mirrors the traditional consumer transportation fuel experience. Air Products' technologies are used in over 1.5 million refuelings annually across 20 countries, with Air Products having been involved in more than 250 projects. With over 60 years of global hydrogen experience operating in over 50 countries, Air Products has the proven capability and know-how to make hydrogen through all available production methods and to distribute this increasingly important emission-free fuel safely, reliably, and economically.

For more detailed information about Air Products' hydrogen for mobility solutions visit: www.airproducts.com/h2fm.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

