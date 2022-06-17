Unstoppable Domains Partners with City of Miami to Offer Free Web3 Education for Miami Citizens

"Miami for Everyone" attendees and Miami Dade College students now eligible for free NFT domains and Web3 resources

MIAMI, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains , the leading Web3 digital identity platform and NFT domain name provider with 2.4 million registered usernames, has partnered with the City of Miami's Venture Miami team to accelerate its local Web3 education effort.

Blockchain domain name provider (PRNewsfoto/Unstoppable Domains) (PRNewswire)

Venture Miami will host its "Miami for Everyone" Web3 education event from June 17-19, 2022 at Miami Dade College. The event will provide an inclusive and engaging environment for the community of Miami to learn about Web3, while giving skilled participants the opportunity to leverage their expertise to create social impact through Web3 and traditional technologies. Along with a full day of workshops catered towards people of all ages, levels, cultures, and skill sets, Miami for Everyone will feature a hackathon as well as networking opportunities.

Each guest at "Miami for Everyone" will receive a $50 credit towards a NFT domain courtesy of Unstoppable Domains. In English and Spanish sessions, Unstoppable Domains will guide attendees through the process of creating a wallet, claiming their NFT domain, and keeping their wallet safe. Attendees will be taught how NFT domains can act as their digital identity, unlocking exciting opportunities across Web3. Students at Miami Dade College also have access to free NFT domains through Unstoppable Domains' university partnership network.

"Unstoppable Domains is pleased to support the great city of Miami on its mission to become the most Web3 and crypto-friendly city in the world," said Sandy Carter, SVP and head of business development at Unstoppable Domains. "We believe that access to free education and resources, including NFT domains, are key to unlocking the power of Web3 innovation and ownership."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez assembled the Venture Miami team with the goal of making Miami the "capital of capital" with an economy that focuses on innovation, technology, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Venture Miami supports regional collaboration amongst other local governments, economic development agencies, and organizations. It also providers support for founders, connects talent to jobs, and bridges connections between new-to-market technologies and the existing innovation ecosystem.

"We are excited to have partners like Unstoppable Domains offer greater accessibility into Web3 technologies, and look forward to the resources they will provide to our Miami Tech ecosystem," said Erick Gavin, Executive Director of Miami Ventures.

This is Unstoppable Domains' second ever city-wide domain giveaway. Recently, Unstoppable Domains partnered with Access Abu Dhabi, an organization that supports the expansion of women and minority-led businesses, to offer free domains to more than one million women residing in the UAE capital.

To register for Miami for Everyone, please click here .

ABOUT UNSTOPPABLE DOMAINS

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto Web3. Unstoppable Domains offers NFT domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with more than 200 apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@unstoppabledomains.com

ABOUT VENTURE MIAMI

Venture Miami is a portfolio team that was assembled by and reports directly to City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. The mission and goal of the Venture Miami team is to make Miami the "capital of capital" with an innovative technology ecosystem and economy that delivers for everyone. Our five pillars are (1) provide concierge support for funders & founders. (2) connect talent to jobs. (3) meaningfully promote diversity, equity & inclusion. (4) bridge connections between new to market entities and the existing innovation ecosystem. (5) support regional collaboration amongst other local governments, economic development agencies & organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unstoppable Domains