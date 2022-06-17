GRANDVIEW AVIATION PRESIDENT JESSIE NAOR ELECTED TO NATA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Aviation expert expands contribution to industry with latest appointment

BALTIMORE, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) Annual Meeting of the Membership held June 16, 2022, in conjunction with its Aviation Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, Jessie Naor, GrandView Aviation President joined two others as newly elected members of the association's Board of Directors.

Jessica Naor President - GrandView Aviation

"I'm thrilled to continue supporting NATA's mission of advancing aviation infrastructure and services in the US. GrandView Aviation transports private charter passengers and organ transplant teams to communities without airline services around the country," said Ms. Naor. "Our essential service cannot succeed without access to the over 5,000 airports and thousands of other aviation business that NATA advocates for."

Jessie Naor was named President of GrandView Aviation in 2022 after serving as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. In addition to her leadership of GrandView, she was elected to the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) Board of Directors and serves as Vice Chairman of the Air Charter Safety Foundation Board of Governors and former Chairman of the Part 135 Committee; she was a member of the FAA's Duty & Rest Aviation Rule Making Committee; sits on the Board of Governors' for the Air Charter Safety Foundation; writes a monthly aviation safety column for Aviation Week and a National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Top 40 under 40 in 2020. Jessie's speaking engagements include presentations at Women in Aviation International (WAI) and the Organization for Donation and Transplant Professionals (NATCO). Jessie holds an Associate's Degree in Air Traffic Control (Summa Cum Laude), CCBC Catonsville, and a BA in Aviation Business Administration (Cum Laude), Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and an MBA in Management & Finance from The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School.

"NATA is thrilled to have Jessie as a strong voice for the Part 135 community on NATA's Board of Directors. Her enthusiasm, knowledge, and experience are invaluable to furthering NATA's mission to advance the safety and success of all aviation businesses," stated NATA President and CEO Timothy Obitts. See NATA's press release

About GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation is a private aviation charter operation serving VIP clients and medical transplant transport missions. The company's fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and Sikorsky helicopter gives access to departure points across the United States from the company's 8 bases in Baltimore/DC, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and Phoenix. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator and carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. The company was recently acquired by Global Medical Response (GMR) and operates under AirMed International, part of the GMR family. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com. For information about GMR, visit www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

About Global Medical Response

With more than 36,000 team members, Global Medical Response delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, managed medical transportation, and community, industrial/specialty and wildland fire services. Each of our companies has a long history of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and AirMed International. For additional information, visit us on LinkedIn or at www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

About National Air Transportation Association (NATA)

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has been the voice of aviation business for more than 80 years. Representing nearly 3,700 aviation businesses, NATA's member companies provide a broad range of services to general aviation, the airlines and the military and NATA serves as the public policy group representing the interests of aviation businesses before Congress and the federal agencies. For information about NATA visit www.nata.aero.

GrandView Aviation - Phenom 300 Charters On Demand

