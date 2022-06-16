KBR Wins 2022 ISOA Global Impact Award for Unprecedented Humanitarian Effort

HOUSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) was awarded a 2022 Global Impact Award by the International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) for its role in Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) and Refugee Resettlement Operations (large company category). ISOA is an organization that strategically engages both government and private sectors in support of stability and peace operations throughout the world. Ella Studer, Senior Vice President of Readiness and Sustainment for KBR Government Solutions U.S., accepted the award on behalf of KBR at ISOA's awards dinner in Tysons, VA.

The award recognizes KBR for its unprecedented contribution to the humanitarian effort, known as Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), following the collapse of the Afghanistan government in August 2021. KBR contributed to the massive effort in two indispensable ways: the rapid deployment of vital infrastructure across nine sites in the U.S. and Europe to support approximately 58,000 displaced Afghans, and the round-the-clock coordination and assistance of Afghan SIV applications.

Through its support of U.S. Northern and European Commands under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) contract and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Global Contingency Services Contract (GCSC), KBR constructed infrastructure equivalent to small cities on greenfield sites at military installations in the U.S. and Europe to house displaced Afghans during the resettlement process. Not only did KBR provide basic food, shelter and living assistance, but also halal meal options with appropriate cultural food preparation requirements, internet access, medical and dental services, transportation, laundry, morale and recreation services, and cultural assistance to help transition Afghans to life in the U.S.

"Even with our years of experience mobilizing at a moment's notice and deploying vital infrastructure in support of the U.S. Government, this was a colossal undertaking," shared Stuart Bradie, KBR's President and CEO. "I am extremely proud of the KBR team and our partners for their hard work and dedication to OAW. Earning the 2022 ISOA Global Impact Award is both a well-earned and much-deserved achievement. And true to our commitment to Zero Harm, we fully restored the greenfield sites at the end of the operation."

KBR also launched an immense, coordinated effort to assist with Afghan SIV applications. Internally, KBR put together a Quick Reaction Team consisting of employees from legal, human resources, records management, operations, and communications specifically to respond to requests for letters verifying employment so that former Afghan employees could apply for SIVs.

Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions, led an effort with his senior counterparts at other large businesses operating in Afghanistan to help coordinate and expedite the industry's response to this humanitarian effort.

"Over the years, KBR hired thousands of Afghans, and we had an urgent responsibility to help them secure the required documentation to process their SIVs," said Bright. "I have a tremendous sense of gratitude for everyone at KBR who dedicated themselves to this effort and worked closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and State Department to provide more than 8,300 employment records to process Afghan SIVs. We know lives were saved because of this work."

