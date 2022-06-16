Dr. Schär's Gluten-Free Breads Receive Kosher Certification

LYNDHURST, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Schär USA proudly announces that its gluten-free Artisan Baker Breads received Kosher certification under the Orthodox Union (OU)—thus validating the highest standards of kosher certification, as well as high quality food standard assurance. The OU Kosher symbol on our Schär Artisan Baker White, Multigrain, and 10 Grains and Seeds sliced breads, assures consumers that each item, including every ingredient, and its production adhere to Kosher requirements.

Newly certified Kosher gluten-free bread! (PRNewswire)

The Orthodox Union Kosher symbol featured on our packaging highlights our commitment to quality and inclusion.

"We're very excited and proud that our Schär gluten-free Artisan Baker Breads are now available to the Kosher community," says Margot Gunther, Dr. Schär USA Marketing Director. "The Orthodox Union Kosher symbol is one of the most recognizable emblems there is—the OU symbol featured on our packaging highlights our commitment to quality and inclusion."

The Orthodox Union is the world's largest and most widely recognized international kosher certification agency, certifying over 1,000,000 products produced in more than 13,000 plants located in 105 countries around the world.

"We are delighted to provide the ever-expanding Kosher community with high quality, great-tasting bread," says Margot. "Through our commitment to quality, nutrition, and research and development, we strive to become the gold standard of gluten free." Founded in 1922, Dr. Schär remains dedicated in their mission to improve the lives of people with special nutritional needs. With over 40 different products available in North America, gluten-free eating has never tasted so good!

Made with the best of us (PRNewswire)

Schar (PRNewsfoto/Dr. Schär USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Schär USA, Inc.