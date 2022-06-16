Dialight Foundation to Sponsor Women's Earth Alliance Grassroots Accelerator Program

The World leader in Industrial LED Lighting Solutions Continues Partnership with WEA to Support Women-led Climate Resilience Projects

FARMINGDALE, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE: DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today announced its continued support of the Women's Earth Alliance (WEA) climate resilience efforts with a $25,000 donation from the Dialight Foundation to support the 2022 Grassroots Accelerator program.

The Grassroots Accelerator program is designed to uplift frontline women's environmental and climate leadership so they can accelerate their initiatives, grow their visibility, and scale their impact.

The grant will be put towards action-driven training including participation in an online educational and community-building platform, group video calls, peer group and trainer mentorship, and a 4-day in-person workshop, called the "Collaboratory." Leaders will be equipped with a holistic set of practical skills in entrepreneurship, leadership, advocacy and environmental hands-on solutions, in addition to project development/management/scaling. From there, they will be able to design their own action plans and receive Accelerator grants to grow their high-impact environmental initiatives to meet the urgent needs of their regions as well as impact global sustainability goals.

"We are proud to continue our support of WEA, working alongside other clean and renewable energy companies to help advance the work of frontline women leaders", said Dialight Group Chief Executive and Chair of the Dialight Foundation Fariyal Khanbabi. "We're extremely passionate about decarbonizing the industrial world and ensuring that opportunities exist for women to thrive in a continuously-evolving industry. By empowering women leaders to protect the environment and strengthen their communities through grass-roots solutions, we can make a meaningful difference."

This is the second partnership for the Dialight Foundation and WEA. In 2021, The Dialight Foundation was the sole sponsor of WEA's COVID & Climate Resilience work in Tijuana, MX, which supported local, grassroots efforts that provide food, information, and support services to thousands of asylum seekers.

"We're extremely grateful for the Dialight Foundation and its support in continuing to advance women-led initiatives that strengthen our communities and climate resilience," said Melinda Kramer, Co-Director of the Women's Earth Alliance. "Women's leadership is a critical leverage point for increasing our collective climate resilience, yet women remain under-resourced and largely unsupported through their work to prevent environmental harm. As a global company, Dialight's commitment to supporting local communities by mobilizing on-the-ground resources has had a direct and measurable impact on the women and their families who need it most."

With the industrial world accounting for 1/3 of global carbon emissions, and as the world leader in industrial and hazardous LED lighting, Dialight regards the transition to net zero carbon as both an opportunity and obligation to help drive meaningful change in the industrial sector. For over 50 years Dialight has been solely focused on environmentally friendly LED technology, introducing market-leading innovations to ensure the safety and well-being of people working in harsh and hazardous industrial applications and continues to accelerate the industrial evolution to greener solutions through their cutting-edge technology.

To learn more about Dialight's legacy of sustainable LED innovation or the work of the Dialight Foundation, visit www.dialight.com.

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With millions of fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.

About WEA

Women's Earth Alliance (WEA) is a 15-year global initiative that trains, resources and catalyzes grassroots women-led efforts to protect our environment and build healthy, safe, and just communities now and into the future.

