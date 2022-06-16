Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Lancaster, Pennsylvania Dispensary

Curaleaf's medical retail presence grows to 17 locations in Pennsylvania

WAKEFIELD, Mass,, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its Lancaster dispensary, located at 1440 Manheim Pike Lancaster, PA 17601. Curaleaf Lancaster is the Company's fifth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 17 locations in Pennsylvania and 134 nationwide, with more expansion planned in the state for 2022.

Curaleaf Lancaster offers a curated selection of products across its brand portfolio spanning Grassroots, Select and Curaleaf. Patients can choose from a wide array of premium cannabis products, including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Grassroots full-spectrum and strain-specific RSO, Grassroots full-spectrum and strain specific RSO capsules, Grassroots pre-packaged flower, Curaleaf pre-packaged flower, Grassroots concentrates and Grassroots THC tablets.

The Company will celebrate the dispensary's soft opening on June 16, followed by a grand opening event on June 23. The celebration will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. ET with the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and vendor pop-ups from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET. Curaleaf also commemorated its latest dispensary opening by making a $5,000 donation to the Lancaster County Food Hub, a local nonprofit that offers free food, clothing and shelter to community members.

"Pennsylvania has become one of the fastest growing medical markets in the nation and we are proud to be able to widen access to patients across the state," said Matt Darin, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "Curaleaf Lancaster is the Company's first dispensary in Lancaster County. It will allow us to introduce ourselves to new communities while supplying quality products and helping patients make informed decisions about incorporating medical marijuana into their lives."

In addition to Curaleaf's latest locations, the Company also serves patients in Altoona, Bradford, Brookville, City Avenue, DuBois, Erie, Gettysburg, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Horsham, King of Prussia, Lebanon, Morton, Philadelphia, State College, and Wayne. This summer, Curaleaf plans to open a location in Allentown, further expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania to 18 locations.

For more information regarding Curaleaf's product offerings in Pennsylvania, along with openings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/pennsylvania.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 134 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of Curaleaf Lancaster. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

