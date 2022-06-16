The CAPTRUST Community Foundation Announces 2022 Charity of Choice

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), an employee-run 501(c)(3), today announced its 2022 Charity of Choice, receiving a $100,000 grant: The Green Chair Project. Additionally, five nonprofits were selected to receive CCF national grants of $25,000 each.

CAPTRUST Financial Advisors logo (PRNewsfoto/CAPTRUST Financial Advisors) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2007, the CCF's mission is to enrich the lives of children in communities we serve. Through the end of 2021, the CCF has awarded over $3.879 million in grants to charitable organizations across the country that help children. Fundraising is primarily via employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST.

The Green Chair Project will receive a $100,000 grant to support its mission of providing the essentials of home to neighbors in need facing the challenges of homelessness, crisis, or disaster in Wake County, North Carolina. The grant will directly support Green Chair's Sweeter Dreams program, providing beds and cribs to 400 children and babies in Wake County who lack a safe place to sleep. In addition to the funding, Green Chair will receive support from CCF volunteers throughout the year.

"We are so grateful to be selected as the CAPTRUST Community Foundation's 2022 Charity of Choice," said Jackie Craig, Green Chair's co-founder and chief executive officer. "The CCF's trust in our mission ensures that more children in need in Wake County, North Carolina will have a safe and comfortable place to sleep."

In addition to its work with The Green Chair Project, the CCF selected five charities that will receive national grants of $25,000 in 2022. The five recipients are:

Wake County, North Carolina , with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Communities In Schools of Wake County . CIS Wake surrounds students in, with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.

Wake County, North Carolina , and surrounding counties from homelessness to stable homes through mentoring, housing support, and connection to community resources. Families Together. Families Together moves families in, and surrounding counties from homelessness to stable homes through mentoring, housing support, and connection to community resources.

Kinetic Kids, Inc. A San Antonio, Texas , organization that supports children with special needs and their families through adapted sports, fine arts, and educational programs. , organization that supports children with special needs and their families through adapted sports, fine arts, and educational programs.

Sunrise Day Camps Association . Sunrise supports children with cancer and their siblings nationwide through the creation and oversight of welcoming, inclusive summer day camps, year-round programs, and in-hospital recreational activities, all offered free of charge.

Orange County, North Carolina . TABLE . TABLE's mission is to create equitable access to healthy food and provide nutrition education to children in

"We recognize the immense needs of children across our communities as we all recover from the effects of COVID-19," said Philip D'Unger, president of the CCF and manager, wealth planning, at CAPTRUST. "We are incredibly excited and fortunate to work with this year's Charity of Choice, The Green Chair Project, as well as the national grant recipients, who all do amazing work in their respective communities."

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance for individuals and families. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis/fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With more than 1,100 employees across 70 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $100 billion in assets under management and more than $750 billion in assets under advisement (as of March 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.captrust.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CAPTRUST Financial Advisors