LAMBERT STRENGTHENS MARKETING CAPABILITIES WITH THE ADDITION OF PAIGE WIRTH AS SENIOR DIRECTOR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert, a public relations, investor relations, and integrated communications agency, today announced that Paige Wirth has joined the company as Senior Director. In this newly created company position, Wirth is responsible for expanding Lambert's client service capabilities in marketing and content strategy.

"I'm excited to welcome Paige to our team, as her depth and breadth of marketing experience significantly strengthens our capabilities and commitment to providing our clients with integrated communications support," stated Lambert CEO Michelle Olson, APR. "Our growing client base will benefit from her expertise driving complex, multi-million-dollar national marketing campaigns across multiple platforms."

In her new role, Wirth will expand Lambert's marketing as a service offering and maximize current firm capabilities in market research, digital marketing, and creative design. She also oversees the day-to-day operations of the firm's client-facing marketing and content strategy teams. Lambert has always focused on driving value for clients through expert storytelling while creating the right visibility, at the right time, with the right message. The firm's investment in building its marketing service line bolsters this approach to exceed client expectations now and into the future.

Wirth joins Lambert with more than 10 years of experience leading and executing multimillion-dollar product launches, integrated marketing campaigns, and strategic brand initiatives during her tenure with global creative agencies and other public-private organizations. She most recently led strategic marketing efforts for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness, and community development. As Director of Marketing, Wirth supported MEDC programming goals, leading a multidisciplinary team in the execution of advertising, content marketing, digital marketing, sponsorships, experiential marketing, and more. Before that, she spent five years at the marketing firm Anthem Worldwide (now SGK), working on the Kellogg's account portfolio. She also held positions with Refuel, a national media and marketing services agency. Wirth earned her bachelor's degree in integrated public relations and advertising from Central Michigan University.

"Paige will be instrumental as we build our marketing operations to align with our known industry prowess in public relations and investor relations," stated Don Hunt, president at Lambert. "Over the years, our capabilities have evolved beyond earned media to cover shared, paid, and owned content platforms. As such, expanding our strategic marketing services is a natural progression to further client success."

