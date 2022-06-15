Guidehouse Insights Anticipates Market for Solar-Integrated Transportation Technologies Will Grow to More Than $12 Billion by 2031

Market drivers include consumer benefits and government action to transition road vehicles away from fossil fuels

BOULDER, Colo., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the market for solar-integrated transportation technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

With increasing EV sales, consumers have been able to help protect the environment by reducing their carbon footprint. However, much of the electricity used to power these vehicles is still based on fossil fuels. Solar-integrated EVs (SEVs) and charging solutions resolve this problem by enabling drivers to run vehicles on sunshine. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, annual deployments of solar to directly support EV energy demands is expected to surpass 11 GW, reaching a market size of nearly $12.5 billion in 2031.

"Solar-integrated transportation technologies, including EVs and charging stations, have the potential to take a prominent place within the transportation electrification transition," says Karen Marcus, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "These innovations are contributing to new ways for consumers to think about driving, including an overall energy ecosystem that includes multiple electricity sources such as solar and vehicles as one user of those sources."

Primary factors driving this market are consumer benefits — which include the reduction of range anxiety and control of ambient temperature within the vehicle — and government action taking place around the globe driving the transition of road vehicles away from fossil fuels. An additional factor is the need for the fast deployment of EV charging infrastructure to support the coming wave of EV vehicles that will be put into use in the coming years, according to the report.

The report, Solar-Integrated EVs and Charging Stations Overview, analyzes the global market for emerging transportation technologies, specifically EVs with solar as a supplemental source, EVs with solar as a primary source, and solar-integrated charging stations. The study provides an analysis of the market issues, including use cases, opportunities, and implementation challenges, associated with solar-integrated transportation technologies. Global market outlook for capacity and revenue, by technology segment and region, extend through 2031. The report also examines the technologies related to these solutions and lists key players in the market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Solar-Integrated EVs and Charging Stations Overview, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin

+1.646.941.9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights