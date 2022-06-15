ENZU ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL EDGE SOLUTION

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENZU, the "Born in the Cloud" provider of private cloud, infrastructure, and managed services and home of the TruCloud platform, is excited to announce the launch of its new ENZU EDGE portfolio to help clients quickly and affordably reach end-users in nearly any market around the world with high-performing and reliable cloud and infrastructure services!

ENZU'S Global Edge Solutions are all dedicated, built-to-order and can be provisioned almost anywhere in the world to support the rapidly growing infrastructure, application, and end-user demands while offering an industry-leading 100% uptime SLA. (PRNewswire)

ENZU EDGE is built on bare metal technology and is geared for workloads that require the use of an entire server, when a custom hypervisor is needed, and a high-performance experience is critical. Our TruCloud portal also provides complete insight, visibility, and control of the entire ENZU EDGE hardware platform.

ENZU's dedicated cloud solutions can replicate your data across multiple instances around the corner, or around the world, creating a high-performance, always-available, secure solution that delivers the best possible experience for end users no matter where they are.

"The Edge is where everything is happening. Companies are looking for ways to get their content and services closer to their end users in a secure and effective way while not sacrificing reliability or control. Many of today's applications and workflows don't achieve the performance expected. Much of that is based on where they live and how the services are configured. Our job is to help create an environment that enables optimum performance, high levels of security, multiple layers of redundancy, and at a price point that doesn't break the budget" said Art Schloerb, California-based EVP of Global Sales at ENZU.

Don't need an Edge solution ? That's OK. ENZU also offers a Bare Metal as a Service (BMaaS) option that can be fully managed, co-managed, or even self-managed by the client and can include full access and control of each device through their TruCloud portal.

ENZU's Cloud solutions are all dedicated, optimized for the best performance, provisioned in a highly-redundant manner, have predictable and affordable flat rate pricing, and come with basic security services included as well as an Industry Leading 100% SLA (Service Level Agreement)!

ENZU offers other services such as Disaster Recovery (DRaaS), Backup and Storage, Advanced Security, and a portfolio of managed and professional services. All of which support critical environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives as well as technical and financial transformation within your business.

Contact an ENZU Cloud Consultant today for an expert review of your current services/billing and the value/savings an ENZU solution will bring to your organization at Sales@Enzu.com or 877.378.3769.

ABOUT ENZU

ENZU, home of the TruCloud® Platform, fuels growth and innovation for organizations by delivering expert capabilities in Bare-Metal, Edge Computing, Private and Hybrid Cloud Solutions, Disaster Recovery, and Security. The TruCloud® Platform is a user-friendly console that provides IT leaders visibility and control from any device, anywhere they are in the world, to scale business needs quickly, with multiple layers of security and redundancy built in. With a presence in more than 40 data centers globally and availability in over 300 more, ENZU provides services when and where you need them.

ENZU, Born in the Cloud, is driven by a passion for helping companies make intelligent technology decisions to accelerate their business growth and transformation while understanding the unique challenges that companies face throughout their cloud journey. ENZU services are purpose-built to deliver flexible, scalable, and affordable Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions for your individual needs. All backed by our premium customer support with unmatched SLAs.

ENZU is Built for Performance, Engineered for Reliability, Designed for Scalability, Configured for Security, and Powered by a Global Content Delivery Network.

