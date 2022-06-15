Ecolution Power Company delivers revolutionary mobile grid to the City of Amarillo

Ecolution's patented technology will address one of the State of Texas's most pertinent energy challenges

AMARILLO, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Amarillo, Texas has entered into a partnership with Ecolution Power Company, an innovative green-tech company that turns kinetic energy from trains and trailers into renewable electricity. The stored kinetic energy will power electric vehicles throughout the city fleet.

According to the 2021 U.S. Census, Amarillo has roughly 201,234 residents. The city is rapidly becoming an innovation hub in the southwest, as a major transit focal point for rail as well as highway cargo. Amarillo is perfectly situated to be a center for alternative power generation. The city has been working with Melissa Ashurst, the owner of Impact Broadband, on smart city initiatives. During this effort Melissa connected Ecolution with the city in hopes of helping with ongoing energy efforts.

"The city is constantly exploring opportunities to use new technology that can enable us to offer new services or enhance efficiency," said City of Amarillo Chief Information Officer Rich Gagnon. "As the world moves toward electric vehicles, the city is developing a strategy ahead of the change. It is important that we do the work now to be as efficient as possible with city resources."

Amarillo is looking to explore multiple use cases that could greatly reduce cost of fuel and move the city to clean energy by using Ecolution's patented kinetic energy technology. Amarillo's goal is to generate power to serve the citizens of the city every day.

"We set out to help communities all around the world. Our team is thrilled to bring our technology to the great city of Amarillo and provide their community with efficient and clean energy," said Ecolution Power Company's Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, Craig Bouchard.

Ecolution Power Company will be supplying Amarillo with the technology for waste vehicles. By exploring the benefits of this technology it will allow Amarillo to become more efficient and be able to service its people's needs.

About Ecolution Power Company

Ecolution is seeking to become the global transportation industry's largest source of clean energy. Since its inception in 2016, the minority-owned company's experienced team of entrepreneurs developed and patented an innovative method of recycling 'wasted' kinetic energy from moving vehicles entitled MARS, invented by Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Johnny Then-Gautier. Unlike regenerative braking, this technology requires no engine. The development of the prototype will enable municipalities, power, and logistics companies to assess the benefits of the invention. A lead investor in Ecolution Power Company is Brown Venture Group, LLC, a venture capital firm exclusively for Black, Latino, and Indigenous technology startups. For more information, visit www.ecokwh.com

