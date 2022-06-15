DAS42 Highlights Snowflake Data Cloud Expertise at 2022 Snowflake Summit

Summit presence focuses on DAS42's success delivering the full power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to enterprise clients

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAS42 , a provider of modern data stack technology implementation and advisory services, will showcase its expertise building Snowflake-based data platforms at Snowflake Summit 2022, the annual user conference from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As a Snowflake Elite Services Partner, DAS42 has extensive experience helping enterprises harness the full power of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

"We've been working with Snowflake technology for many years as a key part of modern platforms we build to help clients get the most value from their data," said DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile. "In fact, a large majority of our projects over the years have involved Snowflake. That's helped our consultants develop unmatched expertise implementing and optimizing Snowflake solutions for enterprises across a range of industries. We're looking forward to showcasing that expertise at this year's Snowflake Summit."

Tracy Smith, Senior Director Data & Business Analytics at Be The Match, a non-profit organization that connects donors with patients in need of blood stem cell or bone marrow transplants, said, "The modern Snowflake-based analytics platform we deployed and adopted with DAS42's help has transformed the way our stakeholders utilize and interact with data to advance the performance of our business. It's been incredible to witness how this project continues to enable Be The Match's life-saving mission."

"DAS42's commitment to listening to the customer and crafting a customized solution that meets their specific needs translates into a successful joint customer experience," said Katie Ecklund, Senior Director of Partner Sales - America, at Snowflake. "Their deep expertise, unique approach, and agility in execution earned them recognition as an Elite Services Partners and as a Launch Partner for our innovative Media Data Cloud earlier this year. We're excited they'll have a role at the Snowflake Summit as well."

This year's Snowflake Summit takes place June 13-16 in Las Vegas.

About DAS42

DAS42 is a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. Based in New York and with offices across the United States, our clients include some of the world's largest companies. We work with cutting-edge technology partners to help organizations use data to improve their operations, reduce the time to actionable insights, and empower them to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at das42.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter .

