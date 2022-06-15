Brown Rudnick Elects Vincent Guglielmotti as CEO and Chair

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Rudnick announced today that Vincent Guglielmotti has been elected as the next chief executive officer of the Firm and chair of its management committee, effective today.

Guglielmotti will succeed William Baldiga, who will return full-time to his restructuring practice after leading the Firm since 2019. During his three-year tenure, Brown Rudnick recorded best-ever revenue and profits, grew strategically in key practice areas, and maintained its commitment to pro bono, diversity and inclusion.

Guglielmotti, a tax partner in the New York office, was previously managing director of the Firm's Corporate & Capital Markets Department. At age 41, he will be the youngest partner to serve as CEO of the Firm.

"I am honored and humbled to be chosen for this role," said Guglielmotti. "Bill is leaving big shoes to fill, but I look forward to working with all my colleagues to build upon Bill's achievements. Brown Rudnick is my home and I'm proud of all the lawyers and staff here, and I am honored to lead the Firm in supporting our most important stakeholders – our clients."

During his nearly 40-year career at Brown Rudnick, Baldiga has served in several leadership roles, including as head of the Firm's Litigation and Restructuring Department. After the transition is completed, he will focus on serving his clients. He is currently representing exiled Chinese dissident Guo Wengui in his $376 million Chapter 11 case. Baldiga has also received national attention for his work on other high-profile Chapter 11 cases, including in connection with the NHL Coyotes in 2009, for the creditors of Fisker Automotive in 2013, and for The Boston Herald in 2017.

"When I assumed leadership of the Firm three years ago, I chose Vince to be a managing director because of his energy, emotional intelligence and people skills," Baldiga said. "In the last several years, Vince has demonstrated a keen insight as to what it takes to lead the Firm and his practices to the highest levels, and to compete on a global basis. He instills confidence in others, inspires the best in those around him, and is completely dedicated to the success of the Firm. In short, he is a natural leader. I am thrilled that the future of the Firm is in such good hands."

The leadership change comes as Brown Rudnick continues to make national headlines for its high-profile matters. Two weeks ago, a litigation team won a jury verdict for actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The Firm is also representing the Official Committee of Talc Claimants in the country's largest bankruptcy case: the Chapter 11 filing of LTL Management, the entity created by Johnson & Johnson to discharge the company's talc-related liabilities.

Other notable representations include the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy proceedings; Victoria plc's acquisition of Gransier Ceramics; and market data solutions provider MayStreet's sale to the London Stock Exchange Group. Last month, Brown Rudnick was ranked among the top 20 law firms advising on venture capital deals in PitchBook's Q1 2022 Global League Tables, including early-stage deals, health care services and systems and pharma and biotech.

Guglielmotti will continue his tax practice, which includes advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, as well as assisting debtors, creditors and investors to restructure, acquire and sell financially troubled entities inside and outside of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

"My clients aren't getting rid of me that easily," Guglielmotti joked. "We still have too much work to do. But I look forward to hearing from them on how we can further improve our service in these rapidly changing times. Our Firm is celebrating its 75th anniversary next year and we've succeeded this long because of our culture, which is based on teamwork, collaboration and a shared passion for providing zealous advocacy, deft commercial representation, and superior service to our clients."

Guglielmotti joined Brown Rudnick as an associate in 2008 and was elevated to partner in February 2013. He received his Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University and his law degree from Wake Forest. He earned his bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

About Brown Rudnick LLP

