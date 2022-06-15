Anywhere-Affiliated Agents Again Lead NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents Report

MADISON, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced that its affiliated agents lead the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) 2022 Top 250 Latino Agents Report, which recognizes the top producing Latino agents across the United States, including Puerto Rico. With 50 independent agents included – more than any other company – Anywhere-affiliated agents comprise 20 percent of the list. All six leading residential real estate brands in the Anywhere portfolio, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®, are represented in the report's rankings.

According to NAHREP's 2021 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, the Latino homeownership rate continued to increase in 2021 for the seventh consecutive year. While the report also notes that a dearth of housing supply and rising price points remain a significant barrier to many homebuyers, the Urban Institute predicts that Latinos will account for 70 percent of homeownership growth over the next 20 years.

"We are incredibly proud that the Anywhere family of brands is home to so many of the top-producing agents that represent the nation's expanding community of Latino homebuyers," said Ivonne Furneaux, vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion for Anywhere. "As Hispanic household formation continues to drive significant homeownership growth in the coming years, we remain committed to creating professional opportunities for diverse and representative professionals that can help to empower everyone's next move."

As the one of the largest full service residential real estate services companies in the U.S., Anywhere is dedicated to creating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is a vocal advocate for equal opportunity and fair housing. The Company's renowned brands also offer a number of initiatives focused on driving diversity, such as CENTURY 21's Empowering Latinas program, which helps Latina entrepreneurs obtain their real estate license and prepares them for success in the real estate industry through a network of support. Read more about Anywhere and its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in its 2021 CSR Report.

According to NAHREP, this year's report ranks individual agents and teams based on transactions and sales volume, and represents a total of 39,804 transactions and $13.8 billion in combined sales volume in 2021. Anywhere affiliated agents featured in the top 10 of Top 250 Latino Agents Report include Wilfredo Alfaro, Coldwell Banker Realty in Clifton, NJ and Johnny Rojas, Century 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Garfield, NJ.

Additionally, Anywhere agents on the list represent:

One quarter of the Top 100 agents by sale volume, including Coldwell Banker Real Estate (14), CENTURY 21 (6), Sotheby's International Realty (3), and Corcoran (2).

Almost half of the Top 25 'Rookies', including Coldwell Banker (6), CENTURY 21 (2), Better Homes and Gardens (1), and ERA (1).

46% of the top 100 agents in the Northeast, 43% of the top 100 agents in the Northwest, 38% of the top 100 agents in the Southwest, 27% of top 100 agents in the Southeast, 20% of top 100 agents in the Midwest, and 13% of the top 100 agents in the Mountain region.

As of June 9, 2022, Realogy completed its corporate rebrand to Anywhere. Home to renowned real estate brands as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures, the Anywhere rebrand reflects a strategic shift for the company. Leveraging its leading position in business segments that comprise nearly every aspect of the real estate transaction, the company has placed a strong emphasis on building a more simplified, digitized, and integrated home buying and selling experience for any consumer, anywhere.

