Unique Indoor Comfort Makes Seventh Acquisition, Continues to Add Established, Successful Home Service Businesses

ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Indoor Comfort ("Unique"), a partnership of HVAC and plumbing services companies that is employee, technician and customer-focused, has added A-Total Plumbing to its growing roster of high-integrity companies.

A-Total Plumbing specializes in first-rate repairs, installations and other services for residential and commercial clients in metro Atlanta. It has a longstanding history of customer satisfaction, including a five-star Google rating, with more than 1,000 reviews.

"Unique values culture and employees and we do everything we can to continue that legacy," said Chief Executive Officer Nate Kukla. "Professional technicians are the heart of an excellent home services business and recruiting and training of personnel is our top priority. I am thrilled to welcome A-Total Plumbing to our growing platform."

Unique is backed by Grove Mountain Partners, an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on home services and specialty business services companies. Beginning in mid-2021 with Unique Indoor Comfort of Philadelphia, Moncrief Heating and Air Conditioning and Werley Heating & Air Conditioning, the platform has since added Clay's Climate Control, Detmer and Sons Inc., Canella Heating & Air Conditioning and now A-Total.

With a new acquisition financing facility in place, Unique is poised to add similarly-aligned successful owners capable of substantial growth with additional capital. It is expected to double in size over the next three quarters while growing its service footprint across the Eastern United States.

"The HVAC and plumbing home services industry generates about $90 billion annually," said John Koch, Chairman of Unique and Partner at Grove Mountain. "It is dominated by smaller, local operators. By partnering with like-minded and like-valued owners, which we have been fortunate to do on our first seven deals, we can bring marketing, technology and employee benefits – as examples - to these companies and help them reach the next level while accelerating their growth."

