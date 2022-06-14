Target Announces Voting Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) today announced voting results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2022. Shareholders elected 12 members of the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the "Say on Pay" management proposal, and rejected two shareholder proposals.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting. The final tabulation indicates that 400,324,619 million shares were voted, representing approximately 86.3 percent of Target's outstanding shares.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows. Voting percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent and may not foot due to rounding.

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term:

Nominee Percent For Percent Against David P. Abney 99.3 0.7 Douglas M. Baker, Jr. 96.9 3.1 George S. Barrett 98.4 1.6 Gail K. Boudreaux 99.5 0.5 Brian C. Cornell 94.3 5.7 Robert L. Edwards 98.1 1.9 Melanie L. Healey 97.5 2.5 Donald R. Knauss 99.0 1.0 Christine A. Leahy 98.4 1.6 Monica C. Lozano 97.8 2.2 Derica W. Rice 97.3 2.7 Dmitri L. Stockton 97.9 2.1

2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2022:



Percent For 91.7 Against 8.0 Abstain 0.2

3. Shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):



Percent For 92.7 Against 7.3

4. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to amend the proxy access bylaw to remove the shareholder group limit:



Percent For 36.0 Against 63.3 Abstain 0.8

5. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal raised from the floor of the Annual Meeting concerning the method of holding shareholder meetings that are not held in person:



Percent For 0.0 Against 100.0 Abstain 0.0

