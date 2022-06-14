Talend Continues to Expand Value for Healthy Data in Snowflake Data Cloud

Nearly one in five Snowflake customers use Talend

LAS VEGAS and SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data management, announced today at Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas that it has reached a customer milestone with Snowflake. Nearly one in five Snowflake customers now trust Talend to achieve greater value from their data in Snowflake's Data Cloud and drive successful business outcomes. In the last twelve months*, the list of mutual customers across a variety of industries shared by Talend and Snowflake has grown significantly, including companies in healthcare, retail, and finance.

"The transition to the cloud was essential for us, to support future growth," said Chris Portelli, CTO at MeDirect Bank, a financial services company that provides services ranging from daily banking capabilities to wealth management. "Our Data platform consists of multiple components and the combination of Talend and Snowflake provides us with a flexible ETL tool, extracting data from various sources and enables us to model this data within Snowflake.

From Talend's handling of numerous internal and external data sources for analysis, to the ease, scale, and power of Snowflake, we believe that we have found a perfect balance and a winning formula."

In addition to helping joint customers achieve successful business outcomes with Snowflake, Talend continues to demonstrate its commitment to Snowflake in many ways, including:

Achieved top tier "Elite" partner status and Snowflake Technology Ready Validation.

Developed new features exclusively for Snowflake to accelerate business value and usage, including Native Talend Trust Score ™ for Snowflake which delivers healthy, analytics-ready data at scale, directly from inside the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Supported Snowflake Partner Connect at its debut with Talend Stitch.

"It is great to see our continued customer momentum with Talend. Talend enables businesses to assess and repair the quality of their data in Snowflake before it is used for analysis." said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "With Talend and Snowflake, customers can confidently make business decisions with data that is reliable and trusted."

"The number one data problem that organizations face today isn't just about moving data, but about the value they achieve from it," says Rolf Heimes, Global Head of Business Development at Talend. "With our technology innovations focused on providing healthy data to Snowflake users, we have seen tremendous results in terms of customer growth, but more importantly with outstanding customer success. We are extremely proud to reach this customer milestone with Snowflake."

Talend will showcase its data health solutions at Snowflake Summit at booth #1713A in Snow Row. For more information about Talend's partnership with Snowflake, please visit here .

*Based on Snowflake's fiscal year 2021

About Talend

Talend, a global leader in data integration and data management, is taking the work out of working with data.

Talend offers the only end-to-end platform that combines enterprise-grade data integration, integrity, and governance capabilities to unify data across any cloud, hybrid, or multi-cloud environment. With Talend's no-code and low-code modules, data experts and business users actively collaborate to make data more discoverable, usable, and valuable organization-wide. Over 7,250 customers around the world rely on Talend for healthy data and a healthy business. Top analyst firms and industry media recognize Talend as a leader in data management software.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com and Twitter @Talend.

