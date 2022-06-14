STRIDETECH GO COMPATIBLE WITH WALKERS MADE BY MEDLINE, DRIVE, NOVA, VIVE, U-STEP, AND MORE

STRIDETECH GO COMPATIBLE WITH WALKERS MADE BY MEDLINE, DRIVE, NOVA, VIVE, U-STEP, AND MORE

BOULDER, Colo. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Tech Medical, Inc., www.stridetechgo.com (StrideTech) announces results of testing StrideTech GO on walkers.

(PRNewswire)

STRIDETECH GO COMPATIBLE WITH WALKERS MADE BY MEDLINE, DRIVE, NOVA, VIVE, U-STEP, AND MORE

Testing by independent physical and occupational found Stride Tech Medical's StrideTech GO attachment fits a wide variety of rollators and walkers. StrideTech GO is compatible with rollators manufactured by Medline (medline.com @medline), Drive (drivemedical.com, @drivemedical), Nova (novajoy.com, @NOVAMedicalProd), Vive (vivehealth.com/, @vivehealthusa), and U-Step (ustep.com, @UstepWalker). StrideTech GO also fits all standard walkers.

Therapists said "StrideTech GO helps new mobility device users understand proper use and safe body mechanics. For users living with dementia, and those who have difficulty understanding directions, StrideTech GO has been very helpful in showing family and staff when the user is at risk. For experienced mobility device users, StrideTech GO acts like the lane assist warning systems we have in our cars today, reminding the user to correct their posture and position BEFORE they fall."

Partnering with experienced rehabilitation professionals has accelerated StrideTech's development. "Working directly with therapists has been a tremendous experience for StrideTech, providing invaluable practical experience. Testing StrideTech GO in real-world situations with professionals and their clients has brought us in-depth knowledge of mobility devices and real-world uses." said George Douaire, President and CEO of Stride Tech Medical, Inc.

Emily Skoney, Community Development Director at Modena Cherry Creek, said "StrideTech and the technology they're developing is going to change the way seniors move about in the world… We at Modena Cherry Creek Senior Living wholeheartedly believe in the mission of providing a safe and independent lifestyle for our community."

About Stride Tech Medical, Inc. (https://www.stridetechmedical.com/)

Stride Tech Medical, Inc.'s product, StrideTech GO, is a smart walker attachment which allows any walker to become a smart walker in a matter of minutes. StrideTech GO uses embedded sensors to detect how the walker user is moving - biofeedback helps people optimize their use and collects data to share with doctors, PT/OT, families, and caregivers to help inform treatment and care.

StrideTech Go Uses Patented Technology to Turn Any Walker into a Smart Walker

Become an owner in StrideTech for as little as a $250 investment. To help us improve mobility and bring walkers into the 21st Century please visit our campaign page and invest today!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stride Tech Medical