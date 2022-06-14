Penske Truck Leasing Sponsoring 2022 SkillsUSA National Conference

READING, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing will serve as an Official Sponsor and exhibitor at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), June 20 – 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. The leading transportation company will showcase its industry and trade support in providing expert technicians, judges, and equipment throughout the event:

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewswire)

SkillsUSA TECHSPO Exhibitor – Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday ( June 21 – 23)



The SkillsUSA TECHSPO is located on the competition floor. Penske will provide information and materials highlighting careers for truck technicians at Booth B432. Booth visitors can enter in daily drawings for the following prizes: a Snap-on Toolbox, Team Penske-signed miniature race helmets and die-cast racecars , an Apple Watch and iPad, an Oculus, and a variety of gift cards. The SkillsUSA TECHSPOPenskePenske-signedracecars

SkillsUSA Championships – Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday ( June 21 – 23)



More than 6,500 state champions will participate in hands-on competitions in more than 100 trade, technical and leadership fields. Contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by industry. Penske has donated the use of five Freightliner tractors for the event's Live Engine station where its fleet maintenance experts will judge the Shop Skills competition. The Live Engine Station is located within the Transportation, Distribution and Logistics section, near the Penske exhibitor booth.

SkillsUSA University Workshop – Wednesday, June 22 | 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.



NLSC attendees can experience a live training session from three expert Penske technicians during "The New Face of Transportation" presentation. The expert technicians will feature the current landscape of fleet maintenance and technology, highlighting the company's latest project in fleet technician training, Penske XR . The presentation will be held in room A312.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure our nation has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel. The national, nonprofit organization serves teachers as well as high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 373,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

