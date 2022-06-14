Malibu & Musician Jessie James Decker are Giving Friends a Secret Escape to Do Whatever Tastes Good

The best part? You don't have to do any of the planning! The twist? You have to be down for whatever, wherever!

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malibu and country singer songwriter Jessie James Decke r have teamed up to search for friends looking to Do Whatever Tastes Good and embrace the instant reimagined mindset that comes from a sip of Malibu. Together, they have curated a variety of Secret Escapes, each inspired by Jessie's favorite US cities to let loose, relax, and of course, enjoy a piña colada. The lucky crews' escapes will be as easy and stress-free as possible, just like adding Malibu to your favorite drink, with the brand and Jessie supplying everything needed to Do Whatever Tastes Good.

"As a musician and working momma of three, I know all too well that sometimes you need to take a moment to leave your worries at the door and have an easy escape. And the last thing you want to do when you are busy is plan. You just want to be there!" said Decker. "That's why I'm excited to partner with Malibu to give friends a Secret Escape to experience the places I love and activities I've enjoyed through my personal vacations and tour stops. The best part is crews just have to kick back, relax and be down for whatever, wherever!"

Each trip, worth $10,000, will be coordinated by surprise travel brand Pack Up + Go . If you win, all you need to do is confirm when you and two friends want to travel, pack a suitcase and be ready to escape.

"Leaning into our new global brand positioning that reminds you, with Malibu, you can Do Whatever Tastes Good, we're offering our consumers experiences that embody that instant escape," said Reshma Dhati, Malibu's Brand Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard USA. "The beauty of Malibu is that it's so simple and enjoyable, just like these Secret Escapes will be for friends."

Would you and your crew put your plans in Malibu & Jessie's hands? Now through July 5, you can visit maliburumdrinks.com/secretescapes for a chance to win a Secret Escape by sharing why you and your crew are ready to Do Whatever Tastes Good. Winning crews will be announced mid-July with their secret destinations revealed!

The brand is also offering a Malibu Piña Colada Cocktail Kit , which contains everything needed to shake up or blend the perfect piña colada. Additionally, see how easy and delicious cocktails can be made by just adding Malibu with the Just Add Malibu Cocktail Bundle including Bay Breeze and Mojito ingredients. Both cocktail kits are currently available on SourcedCraftCocktails.com .

For those in New York City looking to find your escape, Malibu will be hosting a multi-sensory pop up experience from June 16-18 with details on @malibrumus . Welcome to the world of Malibu!

SIP EASY. ENJOY MALIBU RESPONSIBLY.

MALIBU® Caribbean Rum with Coconut Liqueur. 21% - 24% Alc/Vol.

© Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org .

ABSOLUT MALIBU SECRET ESCAPES CONTEST

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of the (48) contiguous U.S. or D.C. (excludes AK and HI), age 21 or older. Registration begins at 12:00a ET 6/14/2022 and ends at 11:59p ET 7/5/2022. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize descriptions and ARV, scan the QR code or directly visit www.maliburumdrinks.com/SecretEscapes . Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries received, skill of each entrant in essay submission, and decisions of judges. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. SPONSOR: Pernod Ricard, 250 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177.

