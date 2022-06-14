L.E.K. Consulting Adds Partner as Global Chief Talent Officer

BOSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategy consulting firm L.E.K. Consulting announced that Rustin Richburg has joined the firm as Global Chief Talent Officer and Partner. Based in the New York office, Richburg will lead the firm's global people and talent strategy as well as people, culture and talent programs.

Richburg was previously Chief People Officer at BARK, a direct-to-consumer dog product subscription business, where he was responsible for all aspects of talent, human resources, corporate communications, real estate and employee-facing IT. Prior to that, he led HR teams at Walton Enterprises, Inc. and the Walton Family Foundation. He also held leadership roles at Walmart, Imperial Brands and Accenture.

Richburg has broad leadership experience and expertise across business and talent strategy, culture and inclusion, executive development, business partnerships and talent acquisition. He has worked in a range of industries, including technology, hospitality, healthcare and logistics. He also has extensive experience working with and managing teams in North and South America, Europe, Africa, APAC and the Middle East.

"We could not be more pleased to welcome Rustin Richburg to the senior leadership of the firm. It was clear from our first discussions that Rustin has the diversity of experience and passion for people that will make him a terrific leader of our talent strategy as well as a strong advocate of the employee experience at L.E.K.," said Clay Heskett, Global Managing Partner at L.E.K. Consulting. "We continue to build on L.E.K.'s reputation as an inclusive, sought-after destination for top talent seeking a career in premium strategy consulting, and we are excited to work with Rustin to expand the firm."

Richburg sits on the Board of Directors for Out & Equal. He holds a bachelor's degree in agribusiness from Texas A&M University as well as certifications in program management from the University of Washington and in conflict resolution from Cornell University.

