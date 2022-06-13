Ferrero announces major new investment to Bloomington, Illinois plant, adding 200 new jobs

The new 169,000 square foot addition will produce Kinder Bueno products for the North American market

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America, part of the global confectionery company Ferrero Group, today announced plans to invest up to $214.4 million to expand its chocolate processing and product manufacturing plant in Bloomington, Illinois. The 169,000 square foot addition will be dedicated to producing Kinder Bueno, a popular Ferrero premium chocolate bar in Europe that launched in the U.S. in 2019. Construction of the expansion is projected to start by Fall 2022 and is anticipated to create up to 200 new jobs over a four-year period. The new expansion will be one of the largest production lines built by Ferrero outside of Europe.

"The investments we're making in Bloomington are fueling continued growth for Ferrero in North America and are also creating important job opportunities in the community," said Todd Siwak, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. "We are thrilled to continue growing here with the invaluable support of the City of Bloomington, McLean County, and the State of Illinois."

The announcement comes months after Ferrero broke ground on a chocolate processing facility at the same location, which is set to begin operating in 2023.

"Just months after Ferrero broke ground on its first-ever U.S. chocolate processing facility in Illinois, the establishment of the Kinder Bueno production line is a testament to Illinois' talented workforce and reputation on the global stage," said Gov. Pritzker. "We thank Ferrero for its vote of confidence in Illinois and for bringing more opportunity and jobs to the Bloomington-Normal region."

"We're excited to see our relationship with Ferrero North America continue to grow, along with the company's footprint here in Bloomington," said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. "Increasing the Ferrero labor force with our homegrown talent truly shows the company's commitment to central Illinois."

The new line – which will manufacture Kinder Bueno bars and minis – represents the first time Kinder products will be made in North America. First launched in the market in 2019, Kinder Bueno is now a $167 million brand in North America, growing more than 51% over the past year.

"We are elevating the treating experience with Kinder Bueno's unique mix of flavors and textures and American consumers have really embraced that," said Catherine Bertrac, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Kinder at Ferrero North America. "Being able to make Kinder Bueno right here in North America will help us build on our tremendous momentum and continue meeting consumer demand."

Ferrero has made significant investments in North America, including the expansion of its North American headquarters in New Jersey and establishing new distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia. Last fall in Bloomington, the company broke ground on its first ever chocolate processing facility outside Europe, and earlier this year announced an expansion of operations at its plant in Brantford, Ontario.

The new facility is set to open in 2024.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

