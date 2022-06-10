WELL DONE FOUNDATION AND NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

The conservation NGO and the maker of AIRCARBON will team up to plug abandoned wells over the next decade

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based Newlight Technologies Inc. (Newlight) and the Well Done Foundation (WDF) today announced a strategic collaboration to fight climate change that will have the two organizations teaming up for the next decade, plugging orphan wells to prevent methane emissions and restoring the impacted surface areas.

Beginning in November 2021, the two entities started working together to develop a multi-year program of projects to help prevent methane emissions from abandoned wells across the United States. Newlight funded its first orphan well in Montana, the Anderson #5, which was plugged on November 10, 2021, and helped the WDF complete the Anderson Lease Complex of nine orphan wells in Toole County, MT.

"We are excited to be working with a mission-driven brand like AIRCARBON, and the WDF fully supports the important impact it can have on our environment," WDF chairman and founder Curtis Shuck said. "This collaboration is an amazing next step for our organization, and we plan to announce future project plans shortly."

"For this fight, we need to take an all-of-the-above approach—capturing what is emitted and preventing it from being emitted in the first place," Newlight CEO Mark Herrema said. "We love what the Well Done Foundation is doing to identify and cap abandoned wells, and we're excited to team up to accelerate this effort."

About Well Done Foundation:

Formed in 2019, the Well Done Foundation enables the oil and gas industry to partner with the conservation community to create an alternative pathway to success that benefits all. The Well Done Process, which does not include any public funding, creates a strategic partnership among regulators, surface owners and adoptive parties, leading to a safe and seamless system that provides cost-effective and lasting results that improve the environment while working with the industry in a transparent structure that delivers value to its Triple Bottom Line: community partnerships (people), environmental responsibility (planet), and economic benefits (profit). Montana's Golden Triangle Region is home to some of the richest soil and most productive growing acres in the United States. The Well Done Foundation works with its partners to transition the orphaned well sites into their next levels of service. For more information, visit https://welldonefoundation.org/.

About Newlight:

Newlight Technologies, Inc. ("Newlight") is a nature-based biotechnology company based in California converting air and greenhouse gas into a regenerative biomaterial called AIRCARBON®. AIRCARBON is a high-performance, carbon-negative PHA biomaterial produced by naturally-occurring microorganisms that is being used to replace plastic in industrial segments ranging from foodware to fashion. Newlight's mission is to help end plastic pollution and climate change by replacing plastic with AIRCARBON, creating global-scale economic and environmental value. For more information about Newlight, visit www.newlight.com.

