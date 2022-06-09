Zephyr Named Finalist in 2022 Wealth Management Wealthies Awards for Portfolio Analytics and Portfolio Management, Accounting and Performance Reporting Industry Categories

Zephyr's investment management platform continues to earn recognition from wealth and asset management industry peers

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF) and worldwide industry leader in providing data, research and insights to financial institutions, has been named a finalist in two Wealth Management Industry Award categories for Portfolio Analytics and Portfolio Management, Accounting and Performance Reporting. The annual 'Wealthies' awards program honors individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients.

Zephyr (PRNewswire)

"Zephyr represents what a diverse team of brilliant, committed individuals brings to the table," says Chris Volpe, Head of Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr business. "The ability to build one's client list within a changing demographic and increase AUM requires technology that is customizable, easy to use and addresses the narrowing speed to client response time. Zephyr is built for the 21st Century investment professional and we are honored to be recognized."

According to organizers of the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Awards, nearly 1000 nominations were entered culminating in a record-breaking year. Of the 350 companies that submitted nominations, 225 were named finalists by an independent panel of judges from within the wealth management industry.

Zephyr's industry recognitions come as the company continues to expand and innovate its popular wealth management software platform. In 2021, Zephyr added DNA, proposal generation, Portfolio Performance and ESG ratings capabilities. The company also announced a series of partnerships, first with Digital Financial, fully integrating Zephyr with all trust, accounting and custodial systems; and AppCrown, making it possible to fully connect Zephyr with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and other Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems.

Winners will be announced on September 8th during a black-tie ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Preceding the evening festivities, c-level executives from finalist firms will gather for a full afternoon of technology discussions and networking events, including CTO buyers' panels led by key purchasing influencers at power users of wealth tech, and executive roundtables on the future of advisor tech.

Zephyr's investment management software launched in 2019 providing extensive research capabilities as well as an asset allocation tool allowing wealth managers, asset managers and advisors to build portfolios using classic mean variance optimization via its sophisticated Black-Litterman optimization module. Users could estimate the probability of meeting future wealth goals using the Monte Carlo simulation module, and quickly and easily evaluate a portfolios composition including asset allocation, equity and fixed income characteristics, sector and regional weightings, top ten holdings and country exposure. In 2020, Zephyr added data analytics featuring screening capabilities with extensive filtering capabilities and statistical tools that could also track and compare investment products and returns based style analysis using 200 plus key statistics.

Zephyr also offers extensive separately managed account data via PSN, the longest running SMA database in the world. Over the nearly four decades since it launched, PSN has continually pioneered the delivery of valuable SMA data to its customers, always accurate, consistently verified. Where there was no access, PSN built inroads and set the standard in 1984. Today, it leads the way in providing unbiased, high quality, detailed information across 2000 data points.

In March Zephyr was awarded the 2022 Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Financial Research and Data Company. For additional information about Zephyr and its solutions, visit: https://pages.financialintelligence.informa.com/Zephyr-Financial-Solutions.

Register for Zephyr's upcoming webinars to learn more:

About Zephyr

Zephyr's financial services solution enables wealth managers and advisors to fully manage client investment goals with communication tools to create custom, professional proposals and presentations that convey advisor strategies and success. The platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use with valuable tools including presentation center, portfolio proposal generation, performance measurement, asset allocation modeling, research, analytics and ESG ratings and reviews. Visit financialintelligence.informa.com to learn more about Zephyr and to request a demo.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zach Allegretti, JConnelly

973-850-7341

zallegrettiii@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zephyr