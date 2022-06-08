SensiML to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences

PORTLAND, Ore., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in three key industry conferences. In each case, the company will be demonstrating how to create smart IoT sensors with the cutting-edge end-to-end workflow SensiML Analytics Toolkit. Developers can benefit from this automated AI software which makes data collection, labeling, feature extraction, ML classification and auto code generation fast and easy.

Event: Embedded Technology Conference, Las Vegas Date: June 8 and 9 Booth: 4025 Presentation: Generating High Quality AI that Runs at the IoT Extreme Edge Date: June 9 from 2:45 – 3:15 p.m. Location: Theater 2 Website: www.embeddedtechconvention.com



Event: Embedded World, Nuremberg, Germany Date: June 21 -23 Stand: Hall 4, 4-244 Panel: Embedded AI: Why the Big Future of Machine Learning is Embedded

Moderated by Prof. Dr. Daniel Gaida from the Technical University in Cologne Date: June 22 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Location: Exhibitor Forum Hall 1: Booth nr. 1-500 (the panel will also be livestreamed) Website: www.embedded-world.de/en



Event: Sensors Converge 2022, San Jose Date: June 27 – 29 Booth: 528 Website: www.sensorsconverge.com

