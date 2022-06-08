FEATURED RESEARCH FROM NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE

Press materials for virtual event now available

BETHESDA, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Press materials are now available for NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN). Nutrition scientists and clinicians from around the world will gather to share the latest research findings on food and nutrition during this dynamic virtual event, held June 14-16.

Register for a press pass to access the sessions highlighted below along with hundreds of other live and recorded sessions. Explore the full schedule, virtual poster presentations and oral presentations to see all the exciting research topics that will be covered at NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE.

MATERIALS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The following materials are available now with no embargo:

Are Ultra-Processed Foods Harmful? Experts Weigh the Evidence

In new papers and a live debate, leading scientists present arguments for and against incorporating the concept of ultra-processed foods into dietary guidelines

EMBARGOED MATERIALS

The following materials are embargoed until 12 p.m. EDT (UTC-4) June 14:

Do Our Genes Determine What We Eat?

Study could pave the way to personalized nutrition guidance based on our taste perception

New Research Suggests Center-Based Childcare May Bring Health Benefits

Young children attending center-based care were less likely to become obese or overweight

Most People Think Their Diet Is Healthier Than It Is

U.S. adults commonly overestimate the quality of their diet, study shows

New Processing Technique Could Make Potatoes Healthier

Approach is designed to slow starch digestion to avoid blood sugar spikes

Five New Studies Examine Eating Behaviors in Teens and Young Adults

Research reveals how food insecurity, alcohol consumption, food addiction and other factors influence dietary patterns and health in teens and college students

Scientists Warn of Misleading Nutrition Advice on TikTok

Study finds a high proportion of posts on #mediterraneandiet are confusing and inaccurate

Study Provides New Insights into How Acculturation Affects What Teens Eat

U.S. teens born elsewhere eat healthier than U.S.-born teens, but diet worsens over time

Are Highly Processed Foods Bad for Children?

Study finds an association between consuming more ultra-processed foods and lower levels of physical fitness in children

Five New Insights into the COVID-19 Pandemic's Effects on Eating and Health

Studies look at how COVID-19 impacted eating behaviors and well-being across the lifespan

Researchers Identify Groups Most Vulnerable to Food Insecurity During Pandemic

Study of over 800,000 people finds Black adults and households with more children had the highest risk

Food Insecurity and Water Insecurity Go Hand in Hand, Study Finds

Study suggests water may be key to addressing hunger in low and middle-income countries

For Breast Cancer Prevention, Diet Quality Matters

Healthy, plant-based diet linked with lower cancer risk for postmenopausal women

Study Links Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Consumption with Liver Cancer

Large study of postmenopausal women suggests avoiding sweetened beverages could help reduce likelihood of developing liver cancer

