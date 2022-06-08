Estero Has Gone Organic with New USDA-Certified Juice Bar

Local Entrepreneur Passionate about Providing Community with High-End, Premium Juices, Smoothies, Bowls & Bites

ESTERO, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Estero residents now have a new go-to spot to boost their immune system, cleanse, and eat and drink purely natural products. Clean Juice, the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, opened its newest location at 19257 Highland Oaks Drive.

The Estero fast-casual juice bar is owned and operated by health and wellness advocate Mark Heinold. Mark and his wife have been involved in the health and wellness sphere for a number of years. The pair wanted to bring a healthy food option to the area for members of the community. Mark did some research, found Clean Juice, and opened their first location in Naples in 2021. After much success at their first location, and a realization that more healthy options are needed in the area, the couple decided to open their second location in Estero.

"Clean Juice is 100% organic, which separates us from our competitors," said Mark. "We care about providing our community access to a healthy option, and want to continue to grow in the area."

As the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with nearly 100 open stores nationwide, Clean Juice sources only the highest-quality, premium ingredients for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí and greenoa bowls, toasts, wraps and more. Clean Juice aims to provide the perfect nutrition that comes only from organic food. Clean Juice has 10 heavily-dense nutrient cold-pressed juices made fresh daily, non-pasteurized and without heat, resulting in no enzymes being damaged. Also known for its dozens of superfood add-ons, Clean Juice offers fresh, organic spices that can be added to smoothies and juices for added health benefits.

For more information about the Clean Juice opening in Estero, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or call 239-676-1139.

While the concept of juicing has been around since the 1970s, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles discovered a market need for an all-organic juice bar and healthier fast food options. With no existing concept, they created their own store in Charlotte, N.C. that ultimately led to franchising and a mission to provide communities with a healthy and delicious organic product. Since June 2016, the company has sold over 140 franchises in 23 states.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and other healthy food to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. The brand has more than 80 locations across the country. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com and for franchise opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

