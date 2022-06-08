DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 19, 2022 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Joshua Bekenstein 222,802,783 91.23 21,411,071 8.77 Gregory David 224,877,360 92.08 19,336,494 7.92 Elisa D. Garcia C. 240,365,185 98.42 3,848,669 1.58 Stephen Gunn 223,658,112 91.58 20,555,742 8.42 Kristin Mugford 240,882,519 98.64 3,331,335 1.36 Nicholas Nomicos 224,559,621 91.95 19,654,233 8.05 Neil Rossy 239,648,857 98.13 4,564,997 1.87 Samira Sakhia 242,997,117 99.50 1,216,662 0.50 Huw Thomas 237,913,987 97.42 6,299,867 2.58

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,431 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com . Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 358 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

www.dollarama.com

View original content:

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.