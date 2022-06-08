CYE Expands Its Global Footprint with New Strategic European Partnerships

CYE is partnering with SSH to assist in cybersecurity optimization and with S2E to enable CYE to bring its services to Europe

TEL AVIV, Israel , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYE , the industry leader in cybersecurity optimization platforms, announced today a new partnership with SSH , a Scandinavian defensive cybersecurity solution provider, and S2E , an Italian IT consulting firm. The two partnerships allow CYE to continue its hypergrowth as it expands into new markets in Europe.

SSH, which offers defensive cybersecurity solutions that enable customers to manage access to their critical data, will now offer CYE's solutions as part of its defensive cybersecurity portfolio, focusing on automated access control, monitoring, and auditing solutions. Offering CYE's technology will bring SSH's clients a data-driven security model that is aligned with business needs and creates an effective remediation tool for advanced organizations.

Additionally, CYE is partnering with S2E to deliver a unique offering to European enterprise companies by combining CYE's technology with S2E's consulting services. The partnership will enable organizations to make strategic and operational decisions and optimize security investments. CYE's technology will provide a wide number of professional services and bring relevant business insights to help S2E optimize their investments, thereby focusing organizations only on what matters most while reducing short- and long-term exposure.

"We are excited to launch these two new strategic partnerships," said Reuven Aronashvili, CEO and Founder of CYE. "We have experienced exponential growth in the past year and we are eager to create even more impact through strong local partnerships. Our partnerships with SSH and S2E will allow customers to gain the benefits of having cybersecurity expert teams combined with Hyver, our decision-making platform, visualizing their current posture, quantifying their risks, optimizing their cyber budget spend and increasing their resilience."

"We look forward to our partnership with CYE," said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo CEO of SSH. "SSH Zero Trust Editions include encryption key detection and cloud asset discovery features to help our customers see where their critical assets and credentials are located. Combined with CYE's security solutions we can demonstrate to our customers how potential insiders and external attackers can take advantage of unmanaged credentials or poorly managed access controls, passwords, and PIN codes," Tunkelo continues. "With our Zero Trust Access Management solutions, customers can improve their security posture by removing potential attack vectors caused by static passwords, PIN codes and dongles that can be borrowed or stolen, while modernizing their access controls for the era of hybrid cloud and quantum-safe encryption."

"S2E is looking forward to expanding our realm of work with the help of CYE's technology," said Cesare Moroni, CEO of S2E. "CYE's technology delivers a comprehensive understanding of the security status based on real attacks done by national-level red teams, analyzing the results, and creating mitigation plans while working with S2E's real-time remediation and consultant services. This mutual offering will enable organizations to make strategic and operational decisions and optimize their security investments."

About CYE

CYE's cybersecurity optimization platform enables businesses to visualize, quantify, and mitigate cyber risk so they can make better security decisions and invest in effective remediation. CYE combines technology with red team activity to deliver the most comprehensive organizational security assessments and contextual risk analysis and insights.

With headquarters in Israel and offices in New York and London, the company serves Fortune 500 and mid-market companies in multiple industries around the world.

CYE is funded by investors including EQT Private Equity and 83North. Visit us at cyesec.com .

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

About S2E

S2E is a business technology consulting company founded in 2008 in Italy. S2E redesigns, customizes, and develops a wide range of professional services and solutions using their consolidated experience in digital, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cloud and security. S2E is always looking for new technologies and welcomes changes to create value and shared success for their customers, partners, and communities.

