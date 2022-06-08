Atlas and Fundamental Labs Kick off Consensus with an Exclusive Web 3.0 Forum

Select Industry Pioneers and Entrepreneurs Discuss How Web 3.0 is Shaping the Future

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas, a global leader in Web 3.0 infrastructure and its sister company Fundamental Labs, a blockchain-focused venture capital firm, convened yesterday for a kickoff event ahead of the main Consensus Conference to discuss opportunities and challenges in the development and growth of Web 3.0. Headlining the event was former US presidential and NYC mayoral candidate and Web 3.0 advocate, Andrew Yang.

The event built on the vision of a future supported by and integrated with Web 3.0 infrastructure, a philosophy core to Atlas's brand. The forum, titled "Building Web 3.0," featured speakers from applications, protocols, and infrastructure companies who discussed the opportunities and challenges in their "layers," 'Web 2.0 vs Web 3.0' dynamics. Another core topic was Web 3.0's environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) impact in the coming years. Speakers highlighted how the Web 3.0 revolution can encourage green energy adoption, foster improved financial, healthcare, and educational outcomes for global populations, and offer better tools for governing communities and societies.

The event received over 500 participants ahead of Consensus Conference later this week, including industry experts from Web 3.0 firms, traditional financial institutions and regulatory bodies. Guest speakers including Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and leaders from Polygon, Solana, Stratos, Chainsafe, Azarus highlighted some of the most pressing issues and megatrends shaping Web 3.0.

Raymond Yuan , Chairman of CTH Group, the supporting group of Atlas and Fundamental Labs, said: "Web 3.0 is the next frontier of the internet enabling users to own their digital assets, protect their data privacy and get permissionless access to blockchain networks and next-generation of finance."

About Atlas

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web 3.0 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including application-specific computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to be a global leading next-generation Web 3.0 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive the Web 3.0 evolution.

Atlas operates in North America, Asia and Europe with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies in the world.

As a firm believer of sustainable growth, Atlas aims to adopt 100% clean energy to power our computing operations by 2024.

About Fundamental Labs

We believe in blockchain and crypto innovations will redefine the future of human society. Fundamental Labs is dedicated to support the most promising entrepreneurs to accelerate fundamental innovations, mass adoption of blockchain technology and creating value to a better digital society.



With extensive business coverage, from Asia, Europe to North America, Fundamental Labs have regional headquaters and competent local teams to help us connect with a number of promising projects globally.



Fundamental Labs backs multi-stage crypto companies with as little as $500K and as much as $50M+. In addtion to capital, we take a deeply empowering approach to help our portfolios to reach their full potential.



Fundamental Labs investments covered in a number of areas like Layer 1/2 protocols, Web 3.0,crypto finance infrastructure, DeFi, NFTs, etc. We commit ourselves to work alongside with our portfolio teams consistently to achieve their great success. Our porfolios included more than 60 projects like Coinbase, Cannan, Polkadot, Vechain, Binance Coin, Blockstack, Avalanche, Near, PlatON, Mask etc.

