TournEvents Turns Passion Into Community Mission

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TournEvents, a digital golf company, was born out of a desire to create the premier search engine for golf tournaments—to serve as every player's primary resource toward finding their next opportunity to compete.

CEO and Founder, Brent Haworth, is a die-hard golfer.

"I would play every day if I could!" he says. "And I'm always trying to take what I'm working on at the driving range to actually competing. The more I played, I realized a lot of people share that mentality—there's just something that's a little more fun when you raise the stakes."

Haworth's background as a financial advisor includes managing over $300 million in client assets. A key component of his job has taken place on the course.

Each year, golf tournaments combine to raise nearly $4 billion. When added up, golf accounts for 1 percent of all charitable giving in the United States.

"Our goal with TournEvents is to streamline tournaments through advanced software. Our research shows that less than 3 percent of all golf tournaments use a robust tool like ours— there are 500,000 tournaments being played annually across the country," Haworth says. "The potential impact we can make is huge!"

Joining him is a hearty team that embodies the company's mission.

CTO and Co-Founder, Donovan Wells, founded a top-rated web design firm in Orlando. He is actively developing the TournEvents website with innovative technology and key product features that will enhance the management, and charitable elements for customers.

CFO, Chris Selman, brings 20 years of banking industry and investment expertise, shepherding fiscal responsibility while TournEvents builds outreach efforts throughout Orlando and beyond.

CMO, Sarah Selman, has spent her career in progressive events-related roles spanning the luxury hospitality market that translate directly into her shared commitment to strengthening customer relationships.

"This is really a family business," says Haworth. "As we grow, the impact we make on the community grows with it."

ABOUT TOURNEVENTS

Founded in 2002, TournEvents has helped host more than 8,000 successful events. The brand has relaunched a newly developed platform with a user-friendly setup wizard to create a website for your tournament to handle registration and payment processing. Plus reporting, and data tracking. TournEvents helps you stay organized so your organization can make the biggest impact on the course.

